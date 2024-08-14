Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!

Apple's new accessibility-focused ad is a touching tribute to athletes of every type

By
0comments
Apple's new accessibility-focused ad is a touching tribute to athletes of every type
Just because the Olympic Games are over and the 2024 Paralympic Games haven't yet begun, that doesn't mean their participants are in any way different. That's the main point Apple's latest (mammoth) commercial attempts to get across, and with the help of eight athletes (with and without disabilities), one acclaimed Hollywood director, and multiple clever product placements, the touching short film titled "The Relay" unquestionably manages to hit all its targets.

After co-writing "Sound of Metal" and directing "Blue Valentine" and "The Place Beyond the Pines", Derek Cianfrance is in charge of capturing the emotion, thrill, and the gargantuan work that goes into a sprinter, wheelchair racer, track cyclist, and swimmer's preparations for a big event.

Whether you're able-bodied or have some sort of limb deficiency, whether your eyesight is perfect or not, and whether you lift weights with a little bit of robotic help or not, you all sweat the same, put the same level of effort into your training, and finish at the same line. Of course, every race and competition has a winner, but as the old Olympic creed goes, the most important thing in life is "not the triumph but the struggle."

Video Thumbnail

When it comes to ads such as this, it's obviously also important for you to be introduced to products Apple is either selling or offering its devoted users for free, like the Workout app, in-depth sleep metrics, and daily exercise goals on the Apple Watch line, the iPhone's Point and Speak feature, or the various performance analysis tools available on iPads and Macs.

Assistive Touch is another incredibly useful technology showcased in the above four-minute video as it allows those in need to interact with their Apple Watch with just one hand, while VoiceOver makes it easy for visually impaired people to get precious information from an iPhone.

Recommended Stories
To its credit, Apple gets all the devices and accessibility features it wants to promote largely out of the way in the first two minutes of "The Relay" film, letting us truly enjoy the gorgeous cinematography and moving story through the end. By the way, if you're waiting for a winner to be celebrated at the end, you may have missed the point of the whole athletic and advertising endeavor. 
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile is pretty much asking people to remove one app from their phones
T-Mobile is pretty much asking people to remove one app from their phones
T-Mobile customers will soon get a gift that will keep them comfy (almost) everywhere
T-Mobile customers will soon get a gift that will keep them comfy (almost) everywhere
T-Mobile customers clinging to old phones will have no choice but to upgrade this month
T-Mobile customers clinging to old phones will have no choice but to upgrade this month
This could be a wild month for T-Mobile with happy outcome for customers but not for employees
This could be a wild month for T-Mobile with happy outcome for customers but not for employees
T-Mobile's new app requested data from a customer's phone every five seconds
T-Mobile's new app requested data from a customer's phone every five seconds
T-Mobile pleads with FCC to let it buy another company, arguing everyone will be better off
T-Mobile pleads with FCC to let it buy another company, arguing everyone will be better off

Latest News

HTC U24 Pro meets phone sadist Zack Nelson; will it fold like a gambler with a bad hand?
HTC U24 Pro meets phone sadist Zack Nelson; will it fold like a gambler with a bad hand?
Apple releases iOS 18.1 Developer Beta 2 with a cool Safari feature missing from the first Beta
Apple releases iOS 18.1 Developer Beta 2 with a cool Safari feature missing from the first Beta
Apple will make you hate iPhone SE 4 just enough to buy iPhone 16
Apple will make you hate iPhone SE 4 just enough to buy iPhone 16
Samsung's delayed security update rolls out first in U.S. to surprising T-Mobile locked series
Samsung's delayed security update rolls out first in U.S. to surprising T-Mobile locked series
T-Mobile pleads with FCC to let it buy another company, arguing everyone will be better off
T-Mobile pleads with FCC to let it buy another company, arguing everyone will be better off
The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 are now officially slated for an August 20 launch and 'open sale'
The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 are now officially slated for an August 20 launch and 'open sale'
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless