Apple says that it is about to change music forever
Since the beginning of this month, we've passed along several rumors about the Apple Music streaming music app. The buzz around the water cooler is that Apple will be offering a new tier of service that will deliver lossless audio for an additional monthly fee. Just yesterday, we mentioned how strings of code discovered in the Android version of the Apple Music app revealed some new information about what Apple has in mind.
According to 9to5Mac, on the main Browse ad in the Music app you'll see Apple tease the upcoming announcement. The tech giant warns us to get ready because-music is about to change forever. Underneath that phrase is the Apple Music logo. If you've got nothing better to do, tapping on the teaser will allow you to enjoy a brief animation (15 seconds) starring the aforementioned Apple Music logo.
We could hear about Apple's new initiative for Apple Music become official as soon as this Tuesday, May 18th. Keep checking in with us right here at PhoneArena.