Apple says that it is about to change music forever

Alan Friedman
By Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
May 16, 2021, 7:25 PM
Since the beginning of this month, we've passed along several rumors about the Apple Music streaming music app. The buzz around the water cooler is that Apple will be offering a new tier of service that will deliver lossless audio for an additional monthly fee. Just yesterday, we mentioned how strings of code discovered in the Android version of the Apple Music app revealed some new information about what Apple has in mind.

Apparently, after Apple Music is updated there will be three or four different sound quality options: high-efficency, high-quality, lossless, and high-res lossless. 10GB of space will store 3,000 songs in high-quality, 1,000 songs in lossless, and 200 songs at high-def lossless. While we figured that Apple could announce the new Hi-Fi feature for Apple Music no later than June 7th when the virtual WWDC developer conference opens, we have something new to report.

Additionally, more data will be employed to stream the same song in hi-res lossless compared to lossless and high-quality. For example, a 3-minute song in non-lossless high-efficiency digests 1.5MB of data. In non-lossless high-quality, 6MB of data is consumed. 36MB of data is spent during a 3 minute song in lossless, and 145MB in hi-res lossless.

According to 9to5Mac, on the main Browse ad in the Music app you'll see Apple tease the upcoming announcement. The tech giant warns us to get ready because-music is about to change forever. Underneath that phrase is the Apple Music logo. If you've got nothing better to do, tapping on the teaser will allow you to enjoy a brief animation (15 seconds) starring the aforementioned Apple Music logo.

We could hear about Apple's new initiative for Apple Music become official as soon as this Tuesday, May 18th. Keep checking in with us right here at PhoneArena.

