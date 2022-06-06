Apple Store taken offline ahead of WWDC 2022 event

Expect tons of new software including iOS 16 and iPadOS 16

Taking the Apple Store offline hours before an Apple event is tradition, although it typically only happens before hardware announcements. Today marks the first time the Apple Store has been taken down before a WWDC event since 2017.





Hardware-wise, things are expected to focus on the Mac line. The most probable announcement would be the M2 MacBook Air with a new design that follows the precedent set by the notched MacBook Pro. Rumors about Apple’s first mixed-reality headset have been floating around for months too. But hardware delays now mean that an announcement is unlikely today, with the expectation now being that it’ll be unveiled later this year.





In the coming hours, the Apple Store will also be updated with information about all the new software. The headliner should be iOS 16 , which is set to include a redesigned lock screen and updates to apps like Health and Fitness. Apple’s iPadOS 16 will make an appearance too, with reports suggesting it’ll be focused on ‘Pro’ users and focus on multitasking.



On top of this, the company will unveil a new version of watchOS is expected with a new low-power mode that’ll let Apple Watch owners access more features, macOS 13 with a redesigned Settings menu, and the next version of tvOS.



