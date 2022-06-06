 Apple Store taken offline ahead of WWDC 2022 event - PhoneArena
Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Apple Store taken offline ahead of WWDC 2022 event

iOS Apple
@joshuaswingle
1
Apple Store taken offline ahead of WWDC 2022 event
Right on cue, the online Apple Store has been taken down in anticipation of today’s software-focused press conference. The event will mark the start of WWDC 2022 and is scheduled to kick off at 10 am PST / 7 am EST / 6 pm BST.

Expect tons of new software including iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 


Taking the Apple Store offline hours before an Apple event is tradition, although it typically only happens before hardware announcements. Today marks the first time the Apple Store has been taken down before a WWDC event since 2017. 

Hardware-wise, things are expected to focus on the Mac line. The most probable announcement would be the M2 MacBook Air with a new design that follows the precedent set by the notched MacBook Pro. Rumors about Apple’s first mixed-reality headset have been floating around for months too. But hardware delays now mean that an announcement is unlikely today, with the expectation now being that it’ll be unveiled later this year.

In the coming hours, the Apple Store will also be updated with information about all the new software. The headliner should be iOS 16, which is set to include a redesigned lock screen and updates to apps like Health and Fitness. Apple’s iPadOS 16 will make an appearance too, with reports suggesting it’ll be focused on ‘Pro’ users and focus on multitasking.

On top of this, the company will unveil a new version of watchOS is expected with a new low-power mode that’ll let Apple Watch owners access more features, macOS 13 with a redesigned Settings menu, and the next version of tvOS.

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Google Photos now offers a reminiscent "Best of Spring 2022" Memory collection to make you smile
Google Photos now offers a reminiscent "Best of Spring 2022" Memory collection to make you smile
Motorola Moto Edge 2022 massive leak reveals design and specs
Motorola Moto Edge 2022 massive leak reveals design and specs
Apple's HomePod mini is officially the world's best-selling smart speaker
Apple's HomePod mini is officially the world's best-selling smart speaker
New York passes Right to Repair law; it's the first state to do that
New York passes Right to Repair law; it's the first state to do that
Versatile Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 with pen drops to crazy low price
Versatile Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 with pen drops to crazy low price
Glimpses of Twitter edit: a timer to edit your tweet; no reactions possible to old versions of edited tweets
Glimpses of Twitter edit: a timer to edit your tweet; no reactions possible to old versions of edited tweets

Popular stories

'Select' T-Mobile customers can now get a 'win-win' deal for themselves and their friends
'Select' T-Mobile customers can now get a 'win-win' deal for themselves and their friends
Next week's big Pixel update could include two eagerly awaited features
Next week's big Pixel update could include two eagerly awaited features
T-Mobile service is completely down for many users across the East Coast
T-Mobile service is completely down for many users across the East Coast
Verizon 'claps back' at T-Mobile in unprecedented 'Un-carrier' takedown
Verizon 'claps back' at T-Mobile in unprecedented 'Un-carrier' takedown
Walmart is selling Apple's 2020 iPad Air at an incredible price, but there's a catch
Walmart is selling Apple's 2020 iPad Air at an incredible price, but there's a catch
Pixel 6A: Android gets its own iPhone SE 6 years after Apple, but is Google too late to the party?
Pixel 6A: Android gets its own iPhone SE 6 years after Apple, but is Google too late to the party?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless