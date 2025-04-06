Apple’s next big thing has been delayed because of Siri

Apple Intelligence features for the All of the promisedfeatures for the iPhone 16 . | Video credit — Apple

So until Apple is able to figure out how it’s going to handle AI it has to delay the smart home hub as well. This is a blessing for consumers but a nightmare for Apple. While this means that we will hopefully receive a more functional product whenever it ultimately comes out it also means that Apple will lose to competitors again.Amazon recently announced Alexa+ which is a subscription-based evolution of the company’s AI assistant Alexa. The company also has its own smart home hub — the Echo Hub — which will be getting support for Alexa+. Similarly other manufacturers could release their own offerings in this space before Apple is able to complete work on the revamped Siri.Everything related to AI has been a bit of a pain for Apple and its smart home hub looks to be no different. However I believe that there is a considerable market for an Apple smart home hub if it works like it’s intended to. The company is also reportedly taking an interest in robotics which it also plans to power with AI and that just seems like a good time.