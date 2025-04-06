Google Pixel 9 is discounted here!

Apple’s next big thing has been delayed because of Siri

There have been many reports over the past few months about Apple working on a new product: a smart home hub powered by AI. This device was supposed to have already launched by now but, according to industry insider Mark Gurman, has been delayed because of Siri and Apple Intelligence.

Being a smart home hub it needs to work using AI. Apple plans to do this by using its own suite of AI tools included in Apple Intelligence. This also means that the hub will come with the promised revamped Siri which will finally give Apple users the digital assistant they’ve always dreamed of.

However Siri continues to get delayed over and over again. Apple Intelligence in general is lagging way behind competing services. As such the company has hunkered down and is now approaching its take on AI from a new angle. This means that Siri has been delayed indefinitely, with some insiders claiming that it’s not expected to come out until 2026.

All of the promised Apple Intelligence features for the iPhone 16. | Video credit — Apple

So until Apple is able to figure out how it’s going to handle AI it has to delay the smart home hub as well. This is a blessing for consumers but a nightmare for Apple. While this means that we will hopefully receive a more functional product whenever it ultimately comes out it also means that Apple will lose to competitors again.

Amazon recently announced Alexa+ which is a subscription-based evolution of the company’s AI assistant Alexa. The company also has its own smart home hub — the Echo Hub — which will be getting support for Alexa+. Similarly other manufacturers could release their own offerings in this space before Apple is able to complete work on the revamped Siri.

Everything related to AI has been a bit of a pain for Apple and its smart home hub looks to be no different. However I believe that there is a considerable market for an Apple smart home hub if it works like it’s intended to. The company is also reportedly taking an interest in robotics which it also plans to power with AI and that just seems like a good time.
Abdullah Asim
