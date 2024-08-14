Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!

Apple reverses course: EU consumers get a better Spotify app after $2 billion fine

By
0comments
Apple reverses course: EU consumers get a better Spotify app after $2 billion fine
Of the multiple anti-consumer complaints lodged against Apple in recent years, Spotify’s fight for “obvious” updates finally seems to be bearing fruit. Spotify filed an antitrust complaint back in 2019, alleging that Apple’s policies hurt Spotify and bolstered business for Apple Music. After a nearly $2 billion fine, Apple is now making changes that level the playing field a bit.

The biggest change is that Spotify can now display subscription pricing within the app and inform users on how to purchase a subscription from its site. This wasn’t possible before because Apple insisted on Spotify implementing in-app purchases to display these prices.

However, in-app purchases would have meant paying Apple a 30% cut each time. And, naturally, Spotify didn’t want to oblige. This doesn’t mean everything’s been resolved, however. Apple still isn’t allowing Spotify to let users tap a button to go to the Spotify website to make a purchase.


Unfortunately, Spotify and all music streaming services in the EU are still not able to freely give consumers a simple opportunity to click a link to purchase in app because of the illegal and predatory taxes Apple continues to demand, despite the Commission’s ruling.
Spotify, August 2024

What’s funny is that Spotify tried doing this back in April but Apple didn’t let the update go through. A little over three months later and suddenly it’s allowed. Makes me think Apple might be a bit scared of another $2 billion fine. Then again, $2 billion isn’t much for a company like Apple.


Image credit — Spotify - Apple reverses course: EU consumers get a better Spotify app after $2 billion fine
Image credit — Spotify


It’s also quite irritating that you can’t simply click on a link to go to Spotify’s website. But if being able to display pricing information has been allowed, perhaps that will be too in the near future.

The Spotify and Apple controversy is far from the only antitrust case filed against Apple in the EU. For example, just this year the EU forced Apple to allow third party NFC payments on iPhone. Consumers in the EU can now also sideload apps on iPhone, something that shattered Apple’s walled garden.

Apple’s iPhones are some of the best phones in the market today. But I think it’s becoming quite clear that they’re getting better in the EU.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.jpg
Abdullah Asim AR/VR Contributing Author
Abdullah is an ardent believer in the future of VR, and can't wait to see what more it brings to the table as technology improves. He enjoys covering new software releases in the XR industry, as well as major news about hardware and companies focused on VR.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile is pretty much asking people to remove one app from their phones
T-Mobile is pretty much asking people to remove one app from their phones
T-Mobile customers will soon get a gift that will keep them comfy (almost) everywhere
T-Mobile customers will soon get a gift that will keep them comfy (almost) everywhere
T-Mobile customers clinging to old phones will have no choice but to upgrade this month
T-Mobile customers clinging to old phones will have no choice but to upgrade this month
This could be a wild month for T-Mobile with happy outcome for customers but not for employees
This could be a wild month for T-Mobile with happy outcome for customers but not for employees
T-Mobile's new app requested data from a customer's phone every five seconds
T-Mobile's new app requested data from a customer's phone every five seconds
T-Mobile pleads with FCC to let it buy another company, arguing everyone will be better off
T-Mobile pleads with FCC to let it buy another company, arguing everyone will be better off

Latest News

HTC U24 Pro meets phone sadist Zack Nelson; will it fold like a gambler with a bad hand?
HTC U24 Pro meets phone sadist Zack Nelson; will it fold like a gambler with a bad hand?
Apple releases iOS 18.1 Developer Beta 2 with a cool Safari feature missing from the first Beta
Apple releases iOS 18.1 Developer Beta 2 with a cool Safari feature missing from the first Beta
Apple will make you hate iPhone SE 4 just enough to buy iPhone 16
Apple will make you hate iPhone SE 4 just enough to buy iPhone 16
Samsung's delayed security update rolls out first in U.S. to surprising T-Mobile locked series
Samsung's delayed security update rolls out first in U.S. to surprising T-Mobile locked series
T-Mobile pleads with FCC to let it buy another company, arguing everyone will be better off
T-Mobile pleads with FCC to let it buy another company, arguing everyone will be better off
The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 are now officially slated for an August 20 launch and 'open sale'
The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 are now officially slated for an August 20 launch and 'open sale'
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless