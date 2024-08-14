Apple reverses course: EU consumers get a better Spotify app after $2 billion fine









Spotify , August 2024





What’s funny is that Spotify tried doing this back in April but Apple didn’t let the update go through. A little over three months later and suddenly it’s allowed. Makes me think Apple might be a bit scared of another $2 billion fine. Then again, $2 billion isn’t much for a company like Apple.





















The Spotify and Apple controversy is far from the only antitrust case filed against Apple in the EU. For example, just this year the EU forced Apple to allow



Apple’s iPhones are some of the It’s also quite irritating that you can’t simply click on a link to go to Spotify’s website. But if being able to display pricing information has been allowed, perhaps that will be too in the near future.The Spotify and Apple controversy is far from the only antitrust case filed against Apple in the EU. For example, just this year the EU forced Apple to allow third party NFC payments on iPhone . Consumers in the EU can now also sideload apps on iPhone , something that shattered Apple’s walled garden.Apple’s iPhones are some of the best phones in the market today. But I think it’s becoming quite clear that they’re getting better in the EU.