Apple disseminates iOS 12.5.1; which iPhone models is it for and what does it do?

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Jan 11, 2021, 11:11 PM
Apple today released iOS 12.5.1 and we bet that you can't wait to install it and get your hands on some hot new features, right? Unfortunately that is not going to happen. Unless you have an older iPhone that no longer has iOS support, this update means absolutely nothing to you. And even those with an iPhone eligible to receive the update will only get a minor bug fix. Let's take it back a bit. When Apple disseminated iOS 14 this past September, the update was available for iPhone models from the iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus and up to the iPhone 11 series. The update was not offered to the iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus and any older models.

As a result, those ancient iPhones would not receive the Exposure Notification feature that was part of iOS 14. The latter is important since it allows public health agencies to make their COVID-19 apps more effective. Using these apps, iPhone users can be alerted when someone whose path they crossed recently tested positive for COVID-19. That would allow them to quarantine and see a doctor before the virus spreads any further. But considering how important stopping the spread of the coronavirus is, Apple decided to push out iOS 12.5 last month for those older handsets unable to install iOS 14.


However, a bug caused an issue with iOS 12.5 forcing Apple to send out iOS 12.5.1. According to Apple, "This update fixes an issue where Exposure Notifications could incorrectly display logging profile language." The iOS models available to receive the update include:

  • iPhone 5s
  • iPhone 6
  • iPhone 6 Plus
  • iPod Touch
  • iPad Air
  • iPad mini 2
  • iPad mini 3
If you have one of these devices, you can install the update by going to Settings > General > Software Update. The update weighs in at 209.2MB.

