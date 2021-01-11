Apple disseminates iOS 12.5.1; which iPhone models is it for and what does it do?





As a result, those ancient iPhones would not receive the Exposure Notification feature that was part of iOS 14. The latter is important since it allows public health agencies to make their COVID-19 apps more effective. Using these apps, iPhone users can be alerted when someone whose path they crossed recently tested positive for COVID-19. That would allow them to quarantine and see a doctor before the virus spreads any further. But considering how important stopping the spread of the coronavirus is, Apple decided to push out iOS 12.5 last month for those older handsets unable to install iOS 14.











However, a bug caused an issue with iOS 12.5 forcing Apple to send out iOS 12.5.1. According to Apple, "This update fixes an issue where Exposure Notifications could incorrectly display logging profile language." The iOS models available to receive the update include:



