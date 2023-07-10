Reserve your Galaxy ZFold 5 & ZFlip 5 now!
Early Prime Day deals are now live!
Check the amazing discounts on Samsung, OnePlus, Motorola, and more.

Apple pushes out special security updates for iPhone and iPad that you need to install now

iOS Apple Software updates
1
Apple pushes out special security updates for iPhone and iPad that you need to install now
Apple today released Rapid Security Response updates to patch iOS 16.5.1 and iPadOS 16.5.1. The updates fix a WebKit vulnerability that is being actively exploited. WebKit is the browser engine used on Safari which makes this an update that you should install right away. The process for installing the update remains the same as for a typical update: go to Settings > General > Software Update and follow the directions.

But there is no need to pull out a deck of cards and start playing solitaire. At least not with this update. That's because it should only take a few minutes for the update to be installed and then restart your device. You will see that the updates are listed as iOS 16.5.1 (a) and iPadOS 16.5.1 (a) to indicate that they are separate releases disseminated to patch issues with iOS 16.5.1 and iPadOS 16.5.1 which were released on June 21st.

Apple releases a security patch for iOS and iPadOS 16.5.1 via its Rapid Security Response - Apple pushes out special security updates for iPhone and iPad that you need to install now
Apple releases a security patch for iOS and iPadOS 16.5.1 via its Rapid Security Response

Apple says that with the software flaw, processing web content could lead to an arbitrary code execution which would allow an attacker to run any command or code on the targeted device. Apple says that it is aware of a report indicating that the vulnerability "may have been actively exploited." That last sentence means that at least one report claims that an attacker might have taken advantage of the issue although it is unknown if any iPhone or iPad users had any personal data stolen as a result.

We should point out that those with a Mac running macOS Ventura 13.4.1 are also receiving a Rapid Security Response update to patch the same vulnerability that affects the Safari browser on their device. To install the update on your Mac, go to Apple menu > System Settings. Click General on the left side of the System Settings window, then click Software Update on the right.

The Rapid Security Response system was added  to the iPhone and iPad with the releases of iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 last September.

Popular stories

This rugged Garmin smartwatch with 'infinite' battery life is on sale at a phenomenal price
This rugged Garmin smartwatch with 'infinite' battery life is on sale at a phenomenal price
Epic deal brings iPhone 13 Pro Max down to its lowest price on Amazon
Epic deal brings iPhone 13 Pro Max down to its lowest price on Amazon
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: Crazy detailed new 4G and 5G tests yield two big nationwide winners
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: Crazy detailed new 4G and 5G tests yield two big nationwide winners
The OnePlus 11 5G flagship is on sale at virtually flawless prices for Independence Day
The OnePlus 11 5G flagship is on sale at virtually flawless prices for Independence Day
Best Buy's Black Friday in July sale demolishes Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra prices
Best Buy's Black Friday in July sale demolishes Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra prices
Leaked internal T-Mobile memo reveals customers will receive the perfect summer giveaway
Leaked internal T-Mobile memo reveals customers will receive the perfect summer giveaway
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Apple iPad mini (2021) is back to its all-time low just ahead of Prime Day
Apple iPad mini (2021) is back to its all-time low just ahead of Prime Day
Customize your Motorola Razr+ cover display even further with CoverScreen OS
Customize your Motorola Razr+ cover display even further with CoverScreen OS
Amazon's most powerful tablet is massively discounted right now
Amazon's most powerful tablet is massively discounted right now
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE comes with a mind-blowing discount in time for Prime Day
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE comes with a mind-blowing discount in time for Prime Day
Best Buy lowers the price of the Sony LinkBuds S, making them some of the best affordable earbuds out there
Best Buy lowers the price of the Sony LinkBuds S, making them some of the best affordable earbuds out there
Rugged Garmin Instinct Solar smartwatch with top-notch battery life drops to a crazy low price
Rugged Garmin Instinct Solar smartwatch with top-notch battery life drops to a crazy low price
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless