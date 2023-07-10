Apple pushes out special security updates for iPhone and iPad that you need to install now

Apple today released Rapid Security Response updates to patch iOS 16.5.1 and iPadOS 16.5.1. The updates fix a WebKit vulnerability that is being actively exploited. WebKit is the browser engine used on Safari which makes this an update that you should install right away. The process for installing the update remains the same as for a typical update: go to Settings > General > Software Update and follow the directions.





But there is no need to pull out a deck of cards and start playing solitaire. At least not with this update. That's because it should only take a few minutes for the update to be installed and then restart your device. You will see that the updates are listed as iOS 16.5.1 (a) and iPadOS 16.5.1 (a) to indicate that they are separate releases disseminated to patch issues with iOS 16.5.1 and iPadOS 16.5.1 which were released on June 21st.









Apple says that with the software flaw, processing web content could lead to an arbitrary code execution which would allow an attacker to run any command or code on the targeted device. Apple says that it is aware of a report indicating that the vulnerability "may have been actively exploited." That last sentence means that at least one report claims that an attacker might have taken advantage of the issue although it is unknown if any iPhone or iPad users had any personal data stolen as a result.





We should point out that those with a Mac running macOS Ventura 13.4.1 are also receiving a Rapid Security Response update to patch the same vulnerability that affects the Safari browser on their device. To install the update on your Mac, go to Apple menu > System Settings . Click General on the left side of the System Settings window, then click Software Update on the right.





The Rapid Security Response system was added to the iPhone and iPad with the releases of iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 last September.

