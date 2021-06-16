Apple tested a primary healthcare subscription service with Apple doctors

Apple tested a primary healthcare subscription service with Apple doctors0
A subscription-based health plan with Apple doctors
Following the launch of the Apple Watch in 2015, a team of Apple employees spent months thinking about how the health and wellness data collected by the wearable could be used.
The service would have linked the data generated from devices like the Apple Watch with in-person care provided by so-called “Apple doctors,” therefore offering customers both primary care and continuous health monitoring.
Apple is piloting the service on its employees in California
Apple was so serious about its healthcare subscription efforts that it piloted the service on its own employees by taking over the health clinics near its headquarters, which until then were being run by a startup.
People familiar with the plan claim the test was given the codename ‘Casper’ and run by Dr. Sumbul Desai, who Apple hired in 2017 for the project. The pilot continues today but making any meaningful progress has been a struggle.
One of Apple’s most recent efforts related to Casper is a digital health app called HealthHabit that launched around six months ago and is being piloted with a group of California-based Apple employees.
However, documents related to the app and people familiar with the matter say it has struggled with low engagement. In fact, of the employees who downloaded it in May, half hadn’t even enrolled.
The aim of HealthHabit is to encourage people to set health challenges and lets them connect with clinicians via an in-app chat. It also focuses on serving people with hypertension, who can connect with health coaches via the app.
Ultimately, only time will tell what comes of the Casper pilot and whether Apple presses ahead with a subscription-based primary healthcare plan. But in the meantime, the company continues to be focused on selling devices.
A recent report revealed that Apple is planning to add a body temperature sensor to the Apple Watch Series 8 in 2022. The brand is also researching a blood-sugar monitor for the Apple Watch, though this feature is several years away.
Concerns have been expressed about the reliability of data, however
In the meantime, Apple's focus is selling devices
