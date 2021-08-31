Apple is working on a way to extend the battery life on an iPhone

Apple is working on a way to extend the battery life on an iPhone0
Looking to enhance battery life on the iPhone, Apple has just been awarded a new patent from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) named "Attention detection service." According to the patent (via AppleInsider), "The attention detection service may monitor various peripheral devices in the device for indications that a user is paying attention to the device. Various clients may register for notification of attention detection and attention lost (attention no longer detected) events, or may poll the service for the events."
Apple receives a patent for a new feature that could save battery life on future iPhone models
Even if a device is plugged into an outlet, managing energy efficiently is still important; otherwise, a device might see a rise in thermal energy and need to be cooled more to reduce it. While the patented technology will probably not be ready in time for inclusion in this year's handsets, Apple will reportedly increase the battery capacities on the iPhone 13 models. Saving battery life will be more important than ever for iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max because both of those handsets will be equipped with the 120Hz ProMotion screen.
A number of tools can be used to determine whether the user is engaged with the content on the screen
Various methods can be used to determine whether a device owner is engaged with the content on the screen. Long periods of silence without any noise coming from the user could be considered a sign that the device is not being viewed allowing the screen to be dimmed or turned off completely. Other tools besides a microphone that might be used to determine whether a device user is actually paying attention to what is on the display include various sensors including a gaze detector and the touch screen.
The patent number is 11,106,265 and the patent was originally filed on March 31st, 2020.