Apple patents new tech to potentially battle Bluetooth limitations
In December last year, Apple’s head of acoustics, Gary Geaves, participated in an interview with What HiFi. The conversation revolved around the AirPods, and at one point, Geaves addressed how Bluetooth could be holding back the Apple earbuds.
Obviously the wireless technology is critical for the content delivery that you talk about, but also things like the amount of latency you get when you move your head, and if that’s too long, between you moving your head and the sound changing or remaining static. It will make you feel quite ill, so we have to concentrate very hard on squeezing the most that we can out of the Bluetooth technology, and there’s a number of tricks we can play to maximise or get around some of the limits of Bluetooth. But it’s fair to say that we would like more bandwidth and… I’ll stop right there. We would like more bandwidth.
Possibly related to that statement, a brand new Apple patent, spotted by Patently Apple (via 9to5Mac), has surfaced. It reveals the tech giant is considering implementing optical audio transmission in one of the versions of its upcoming AR/VR headset to battle the bandwidth limitations of Bluetooth.
What is optical audio transmission?
Optical audio transmission is a way to send audio data via an optical signal. In a more conventional scenario, this technology is used alongside an optical cable, which safely carries the information from the source to the receiver.
Imagine turning on a laser, which goes from one side of the room to the other. In this instance, the laser is the transmitter, the red light coming out of it is the audio information, and the wall on the other side it’s hitting is the receiver. If you were to place your hand in front of the laser, the information would not reach the receiver.
Thankfully, things get easier with a shorter distance between transmitter and receiver. Even that could pose a challenge, however, so Apple has added Bluetooth in its patent, which would likely aid in situations where the optical signal gets intercepted.
While all of this seems cool and exciting, keep in mind that very few patents make it to an actual product. Nevertheless, it’s exciting to see creative ideas such as this.