Apple patents new tech to potentially battle Bluetooth limitations

What is optical audio transmission?

Optical audio transmission is a way to send audio data via an optical signal. In a more conventional scenario, this technology is used alongside an optical cable, which safely carries the information from the source to the receiver.



Apple plans to utilize this tech in a way that requires it to be wireless as the signal is shown to travel between the AR/VR headset and a pair of Apple AirPods. However, this task becomes difficult without the cable to protect the signal from being interrupted.





Imagine turning on a laser, which goes from one side of the room to the other. In this instance, the laser is the transmitter, the red light coming out of it is the audio information, and the wall on the other side it’s hitting is the receiver. If you were to place your hand in front of the laser, the information would not reach the receiver.



Thankfully, things get easier with a shorter distance between transmitter and receiver. Even that could pose a challenge, however, so



Bluetooth is one of the building blocks of our mobile tech. The things it allows us to do, make it sometimes feel like magic. However, like many other examples, it has its setbacks and limitations.In December last year, Apple’s head of acoustics, Gary Geaves, participated in an interview with. The conversation revolved around the AirPods, and at one point, Geaves addressed how Bluetooth could be holding back the Apple earbuds.