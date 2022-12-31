What's up Doc? Apple offers special edition AirPods Pro 2 for the Year of the Rabbit in China
Are you celebrating the Chinese New Year? Do you know someone who does? If so, you might be interested in a special version of the second-generation AirPods Pro that Apple has created for the upcoming holiday which takes place on January 22nd. As it will be the Year of the Rabbit in China (we could see a population explosion!), the special edition AirPods Pro 2 will feature the image of a rabbit engraved on the wireless charging case. A larger imprint of the bunny will be found on the box.
The special edition true wireless earbuds will be offered in Apple's online and physical stores in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau. MacRumors notes that Apple has created a Chinese New Year gift guide and the App Store in China is offering up to 1,000 yuan off selected Apple products. In U.S. currency, that is a $145 price cut. The items available and the corresponding discounts include:
- iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini (200 yuan -$28.99)
- iPad mini (200 yuan -$28.99)
- iPad Air (200 yuan -$28.99)
- iPad (100 yuan -$14.50)
- MacBook Pro 13 (800 yuan -$115.98)
- MacBook Pro 14 (100 yuan -$14.50)
- MacBook Air (600 yuan -$86.98)
- M2 MacBook Air (600 yuan -$86.98)
- Apple Watch SE (150 yuan -$21.75)
- AirPods second-generation (100 yuan -$14.50)
- AirPods third-generation (100 yuan -$14.50)
The above discounts are available on purchases made through January 2nd which is this Monday.
Apple's special edition AirPods Pro 2 celebrates the Chinese New Year and the Year of the Rabbit
As for the limited edition AirPods Pro 2, Apple previously offered limited edition versions of the first-generation AirPods Pro during the 2021 Chinese New Year holiday (Year of the Ox) and the 2022 holiday (Year of the Tiger). The price of the special edition Year of the Rabbit AirPods Pro 2 is 1,899 yuan ($275). There is a limit on purchases of two pairs per customer and they are available only while supplies last.
What's up Doc?
The AirPods Pro 2 was announced by Apple last September with a "2x improvement" in noise cancellation, and an improvement in battery life to a total listening time of 30 hours. That is a 25% improvement from the total 24 hours of listening time available on the first-generation AirPods Pro.
For those living in or visiting in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, or Macau between January 6th and February 7th, physical Apple Stores in those markets will offer Today at Apple workshops that will help customers use an iPhone to help them create a New Year's portrait that can be shared with family and friends.
