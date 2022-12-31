What's up Doc? Apple offers special edition AirPods Pro 2 for the Year of the Rabbit in China

Are you celebrating the Chinese New Year? Do you know someone who does? If so, you might be interested in a special version of the second-generation AirPods Pro that Apple has created for the upcoming holiday which takes place on January 22nd. As it will be the Year of the Rabbit in China (we could see a population explosion!), the special edition AirPods Pro 2 will feature the image of a rabbit engraved on the wireless charging case. A larger imprint of the bunny will be found on the box.









