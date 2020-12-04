Apple offers free repair of some iPhone 11 models with this huge issue





To find the serial number of your iPhone 11 series phone, go to Settings > General > About . If you can't get to that page because your iPhone won't turn on, the serial number of the device can be found by reading the barcode on the box. And the number is also available on the original product receipt and the invoice. If you're like the many who often confuse the letter "O" with the number "0," Apple says that its registration numbers might include the number "0" (zero) but not the letter "O."









The next step is to decide where you want to have your phone serviced. To make sure that the device is eligible for the program, your iPhone will be examined before being serviced. You can decide to have your phone checked out by an Apple Authorized Service Provider, or you can make an appointment at an Apple Store. Another option is to call Apple Support and arrange to have your handset mailed-in to the Apple Repair Center. Just remember that before having your iPhone serviced, back up your device to iCloud or to your computer. And if your iPhone has an issue that might impact the repair (such as a cracked screen), it will need to be fixed prior to the replacement of the display module. Apple will make the repair and you will have to pay out of pocket for the additional cost.





If your iPhone was affected by this issue and you paid to have it repaired, you can talk to Apple about getting refunded for the cash that you shelled out for the repair. This program is in force for two-years following the purchase of an iPhone 11 series device.

