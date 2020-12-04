iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View

iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View
iOS Apple Display

Apple offers free repair of some iPhone 11 models with this huge issue

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Dec 04, 2020, 7:36 PM
Apple offers free repair of some iPhone 11 models with this huge issue
Apple announced today that a small number of iPhone 11 devices have stopped responding to users' touch on their screens. The company cites a faulty display module for creating the problem which appears to have been found on iPhone 11 models manufactured between November 2019 and May 2020. To see if your iPhone qualifies for Apple's Display Module Replacement Program, you first need to see if your handset's serial number is on a list of eligible devices. To do that, use the serial number checker on this web page to see if your unit qualifies for free service. No other iPhone models outside of the iPhone 11, iPhone Pro and iPhone Pro Max are eligible for this program.

To find the serial number of your iPhone 11 series phone, go to Settings > General > About. If you can't get to that page because your iPhone won't turn on, the serial number of the device can be found by reading the barcode on the box. And the number is also available on the original product receipt and the invoice. If you're like the many who often confuse the letter "O" with the number "0," Apple says that its registration numbers might include the number "0" (zero) but not the letter "O."


The next step is to decide where you want to have your phone serviced. To make sure that the device is eligible for the program, your iPhone will be examined before being serviced. You can decide to have your phone checked out by an Apple Authorized Service Provider, or you can make an appointment at an Apple Store. Another option is to call Apple Support and arrange to have your handset mailed-in to the Apple Repair Center. Just remember that before having your iPhone serviced, back up your device to iCloud or to your computer. And if your iPhone has an issue that might impact the repair (such as a cracked screen), it will need to be fixed prior to the replacement of the display module. Apple will make the repair  and you will have to pay out of pocket for the additional cost.

If your iPhone was affected by this issue and you paid to have it repaired, you can talk to Apple about getting refunded for the cash that you shelled out for the repair. This program is in force for two-years following the purchase of an iPhone 11 series device.

Related phones

iPhone 11
iPhone 11 Pro
iPhone 11 Pro Max

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Pixel XE surfaces in live images; is this the 5G flagship that Android super fans want?
Popular stories
Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T: here's how the three 5G networks compare after the latest breakthroughs
Popular stories
Killing the Note is the best thing Samsung has done in years
Popular stories
Samsung's Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 2 display specs leak, cheaper Z Fold Lite to be released in Q1

Popular stories

Popular stories
Samsung reportedly begins efforts to reduce market share of the Galaxy Note series
Popular stories
T-Mobile's Cyber Monday deals include free iPhone
Popular stories
Snapdragon 888 is official, Galaxy S21's chipset beats the iPhone 12 in key 5G specs
Popular stories
Apple's AirPods Pro are back down to an irresistible price for a limited time
Popular stories
Killing the Note is the best thing Samsung has done in years
Popular stories
Google just gave Pixel owners a huge reason to upgrade to Pixel 4a (5G) this Black Friday

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless