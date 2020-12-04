Apple offers free repair of some iPhone 11 models with this huge issue
Apple announced today that a small number of iPhone 11 devices have stopped responding to users' touch on their screens. The company cites a faulty display module for creating the problem which appears to have been found on iPhone 11 models manufactured between November 2019 and May 2020. To see if your iPhone qualifies for Apple's Display Module Replacement Program, you first need to see if your handset's serial number is on a list of eligible devices. To do that, use the serial number checker on this web page to see if your unit qualifies for free service. No other iPhone models outside of the iPhone 11, iPhone Pro and iPhone Pro Max are eligible for this program.
The next step is to decide where you want to have your phone serviced. To make sure that the device is eligible for the program, your iPhone will be examined before being serviced. You can decide to have your phone checked out by an Apple Authorized Service Provider, or you can make an appointment at an Apple Store. Another option is to call Apple Support and arrange to have your handset mailed-in to the Apple Repair Center. Just remember that before having your iPhone serviced, back up your device to iCloud or to your computer. And if your iPhone has an issue that might impact the repair (such as a cracked screen), it will need to be fixed prior to the replacement of the display module. Apple will make the repair and you will have to pay out of pocket for the additional cost.
If your iPhone was affected by this issue and you paid to have it repaired, you can talk to Apple about getting refunded for the cash that you shelled out for the repair. This program is in force for two-years following the purchase of an iPhone 11 series device.