Apple Deals

Apple Music, TV+ and Arcade promo takes $50 off for Apple Card subscribers

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
Jul 02, 2020, 7:50 AM
Apple Music, TV+ and Arcade promo takes $50 off for Apple Card subscribers
What's white, made of titanium, and can net you a $50 discount if you sign up for any of Apple's ever-multiplying media services? The Apple Card, of course. Apple has a running promo for the month of July that stipulates the discount if you sign up for Apple's credit card administered by Goldman Sachs.

The promo is good for Apple Music, TV+, App Store purchases, Arcade and more. The $50 cash back is earned as Daily Cash and is transferred to your Apple Cash card after a qualifying purchase has posted to your Apple Card account.


The Apple Card is still in its nascence as a payment tool, so Apple is fairly generous in its offers for up to 3% cash back on every purchase and no hidden fees, so if you are interested to use it to sign up for any of the offerings in the Services division, hit the link above or go to the Wallet & Apple Pay section in your iPhone's settings.

