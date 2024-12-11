Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Apple Music adds three new live radio stations to its global offering

Apple Wireless service Music
Apple Music new radio stations
Apple is expanding its Music global radio offering with three new live stations: Apple Musica Uno, Apple Music Club, and Apple Music Chill. The newly added live stations offer listeners will host exclusive shows from some of the world’s biggest artists, including Becky G, Rauw Alejandro, Grupo Frontera, Honey Dijon, Jamie xx, FKA twigs, Nia Archives, Brian Eno, Stephan Moccio, and more.

The three new live radio stations join the original three stations offered by Apple’s music streaming service: Apple Music 1, Apple Music Hits, and Apple Music Country.

Apple Musica Uno focuses on what’s new, current, and moving culture from Musica Mexicana and reggaeton, to tropical, Latin pop, and more. Latin superstar Becky G is going to be the radio station’s official launch host, but other artists like Rauw Alejandro and Grupo Frontera will host special shows of their own.

Growing up, I used to watch and listen to music programs that inspired me so much, and I was always in awe of the artists before me. Now, years later, I can’t believe I get to have my own show and hopefully inspire others in the same way. I hope fans will tune in, laugh with us, enjoy some great music, discover new tracks they haven’t heard before, and leave feeling inspired,” said Becky G.

Evelyn Sicairos will host playlist shows on Apple Música Uno | Image credits: Apple

Additional programming will include Puro Pop Radio, while weekend programming will take cues from Cumbia Pa’ La Fiesta, Canciones Caras, and Por Siempre Hits. Apple also announced that the first song to air on Apple Musica Uno will be Bad Bunny’s new release, “EL CLuB.” This will be a bilingual – Spanish and English – live radio station.

Apple Music Club is another new radio station that joins Apple Music’s offering. The live radio station will become the home of all those who love dance and electronic music, as well as club culture.

Tim Sweeney and NAINA will be the main hosts, providing context around each mix playing, which will cover a wide range of sounds, from the festival circuit to the underground. These mixes will also be available at any time as DJ Mixes on Apple Music.

My show is a series of recordings taken from The Floor, a club that I opened for 10 days in London in May 2024. I invited all my friends and collaborators down to play sets alongside me. Some of my favorite DJs and artists appear in these sets, so I’m very grateful to them, and I’m so glad to be able to have all these sets here in one place for listeners on Apple Music,” said Jamie xx.

Apple Music Club will kick off with the iconic club track “Big Fun” by the electronic dance music band Inner City. New and exclusive mixes from Honey Dijon, Jamie xx, FKA twigs, and Nia Archives will also be part of the station’s offering, along with sets from Apple Music curators Circoloco, Tomorrowland, The Warehouse Project, fabric, Hi Ibiza, Stone Island Sound, and many more.

New and exclusive mixes from FKA twigs will launch on Apple Music Club | Image credits: Apple

Last but not least, the Apple Music Chill live radio station will be a sanctuary for listeners who are looking for relaxation above all else. Apple’s new radio station will offer a continuous flow of chill highlights across genres.

Apple Music Chill will go live with the exclusive premiere of Beck’s new recording of George Harrison’s “Be Here Now,” the first song to air on the station. Other famous artists will have their creations played on the radio by three connoisseurs like Brian Eno, Stephan Moccio, and Zane Lowe.

Stephan Moccio will be one of Apple Music Chill's main hosts | Image credits: Apple 

In related news, Apple announced that those who listen to its music streaming service will find a newly updated Radio tab, allowing them to quickly find interviews and shows hosted by artists across all stations.

Apple Music Radio is available via Apple Music on the iPhone, iPad, CarPlay, Apple Watch, Apple TV, Mac, HomePod, and on the web at music.apple.com. Music lovers can also ask Siri to play the new Apple Musica Uno, Apple Music Club, and Apple Music Chill radio stations.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

