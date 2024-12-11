Apple Music adds three new live radio stations to its global offering

Evelyn Sicairos will host playlist shows on Apple Música Uno | Image credits: Apple

My show is a series of recordings taken from The Floor, a club that I opened for 10 days in London in May 2024. I invited all my friends and collaborators down to play sets alongside me. Some of my favorite DJs and artists appear in these sets, so I’m very grateful to them, and I’m so glad to be able to have all these sets here in one place for listeners on Apple Music

Additional programming will include Puro Pop Radio, while weekend programming will take cues from Cumbia Pa’ La Fiesta, Canciones Caras, and Por Siempre Hits. Apple also announced that the first song to air on Apple Musica Uno will be Bad Bunny’s new release, “EL CLuB.” This will be a bilingual – Spanish and English – live radio station.Apple Music Club is another new radio station that joins Apple Music’s offering. The live radio station will become the home of all those who love dance and electronic music, as well as club culture.Tim Sweeney and NAINA will be the main hosts, providing context around each mix playing, which will cover a wide range of sounds, from the festival circuit to the underground. These mixes will also be available at any time as DJ Mixes on Apple Music.,” said Jamie xx.Apple Music Club will kick off with the iconic club track “Big Fun” by the electronic dance music band Inner City. New and exclusive mixes from Honey Dijon, Jamie xx, FKA twigs, and Nia Archives will also be part of the station’s offering, along with sets from Apple Music curators Circoloco, Tomorrowland, The Warehouse Project, fabric, Hi Ibiza, Stone Island Sound, and many more.