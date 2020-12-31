Get OnePlus 8 5G with Ultra Mobile plan

 View

Get OnePlus 8 5G with Ultra Mobile plan

 View
Apple

Apple might have finally discovered that a pear is not an apple

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Dec 31, 2020, 1:03 AM
Apple might have finally discovered that a pear is not an apple
Back in August, we told you that Apple had sued a company over its logo. The company, named Prepear, has an app in the App Store and the Google Play Store and it helps subscribers prepare meals and create shopping lists. Even though the logo is that of a pear, Apple complained that it looks too similar to its own logo. Prepear founder Natalie Monson explained how the trillion dollar Apple decided to take a small company to court. "Apple," she said, "wants to go after our small business' trademark saying our pear logo is too close to their Apple logo and supposedly hurts their brand. This is a big blow to us at Prepear. To fight this it will cost tens of thousands of dollars."

In the papers it filed with the court, Apple explained how a pear logo can look like its Apple logo. Prepear's pear, said Apple, "consists of a minimalistic fruit design with a right-angled leaf, which readily calls to mind Apple's famous Apple Logo and creates a similar commercial impression." However, Apple is fiercely protective of its image and the tech giant surely had to take notice when a petition drawn up by Prepear parent Super Healthy Kids garnered 250,000 signatures in an attempt to get Apple to drop the suit. And now it appears that this might be exactly what is going on.

Filings submitted last week with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's Trademark Trial and Appeals Board requested that proceedings related to Apple and Prepear be delayed for 30 days. The reason for the time out? Both "parties are actively engaged in negotiations for the settlement of this matter." If no settlement is reached before January 23rd, the proceedings will continue on that date. In addition, either side can decide not to wait until that date and resume court proceedings at any time.

A schedule of the proceedings reveals that this court battle could run into 2022. If a settlement can not be reached between Apple and Prepear, you can prepare to hear about this battle for a long time.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Samsung is delivering the perfect New Year's gift to global Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra users
Popular stories
The redesigned LG Stylo 7 5G leaks out in sharp new renders
Popular stories
Reserve Samsung's Galaxy S21 series in the US now and receive a (small) gift
Popular stories
The world's first Snapdragon 888 smartphone is here (and it does come with a charger after all)

Popular stories

Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 renders leak
Popular stories
The unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra hits a new all-time low price
Popular stories
The redesigned LG Stylo 7 5G leaks out in sharp new renders
Popular stories
The latest Galaxy S21/+ leak leaves nothing to the imagination
Popular stories
T-Mobile quietly reveals two essential dates from its Sprint shutdown timeline
Popular stories
Join T-Mobile's new campaign and help demonstrate its advantage in 5G coverage over Verizon, AT&T

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless