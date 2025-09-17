Apple may give MacBooks the feature it refused to add so far

Touchscreens could finally come to MacBooks



Next year, Apple is expected to launch the next generation of MacBooks, and it looks like a big shift is coming. According to a trusted Apple analyst, the much-rumored OLED MacBook Pro will include a touch panel using on-cell touch technology, with mass production expected by the end of 2026.





MacBook models will feature a touch panel for the first time, further blurring the line with the iPad. This shift appears to reflect Apple’s long-term observation of iPad user behavior, indicating that in certain scenarios, touch controls can enhance both productivity and the… — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) September 17, 2025



This change seems to stem from Apple observing iPad users over the years. In some scenarios, touch controls can boost productivity and improve the overall experience – something Apple appears ready to bring to its MacBook Pro users.



OLED, touch, and a bigger shakeup



This could mean Apple updates the MacBook Pro line twice in the same year – and that wouldn’t be unprecedented. For reference, Apple released M2 Pro/Max models in January 2023, then M3, M3 Pro/Max models in October 2023. Following that pattern, we could see M5 models in January 2026, followed by an OLED and touch-equipped M6 generation in October 2026.



The OLED MacBook Pro is expected to bring other changes too, including a thinner design and a smaller notch – and now, it looks like touchscreen support is joining that list.



Would a touchscreen make you wait for the new MacBook Pro over the current M-series models? Yes, a touchscreen is a must-have. Maybe, depends on price and features. Unlikely, I’d stick with current models. No, touchscreen isn’t appealing. Yes, a touchscreen is a must-have. 14.29% Maybe, depends on price and features. 14.29% Unlikely, I’d stick with current models. 14.29% No, touchscreen isn’t appealing. 57.14%

Touch makes the MacBook even more appealing