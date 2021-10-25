Apple says the notch actually gives more space for content on the new MacBook Pros

“What we've done is we've actually made the display taller. Like on the 16-inch notebook, you still have a 16.0 active area on the diagonal in that 16:10-inch window, and we just grew the display up from there and put the menu bar up there. We just kind of moved it up and out of the way. So it's a really smart way to give you more space for your content, and when you're in full-screen mode, you have that 16:10 window, and it looks great. It's seamless.”

The new Apple MacBook Pro models

Our take



Another point to consider is that MacBooks were lagging behind in the camera department for quite some time. The new 2021 MacBook Pro models feature one of the biggest upgrades in that department - swapping the old 720p web camera for a 1080p one with 2x better low-light performance and an all-new image signaling processor.



So, you get the notch, of course, but in return, you’re also getting a better video quality in meetings, which in these pandemic times, really counts. What’s your take on this? Do you like the notch? Do you like the notch on the new MacBook Pros? Yeah, it's kinda cool! I don't mind it... No, it's ugly! Don't really care... Yeah, it's kinda cool! 7.14% I don't mind it... 0% No, it's ugly! 71.43% Don't really care... 21.43%

