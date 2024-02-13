Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Apple HomePod speaker with a built-in display surfaces in tvOS 17.4 beta 3

Apple Tablets Display Music
Apple HomePod speaker with a built-in display surfaces in tvOS 17.4 beta 3
What do you get when you combine an iPad with a HomePod? It appears that we are about to find out as 9to5Mac says that it has seen references to an unreleased Apple device with a screen in the recently released third tvOS 17.4 developer beta. There has been speculation about Apple offering a new HomePod smart speaker equipped with a 7-inch screen.

Inside Apple, the company has reportedly been tinkering by running tvOS on a modified iPad mini to test how a HomePod with a built-in display would work. The code in tvOS 17.4 beta 3 shows the existence of a new device with the code number "Z314" that would run tvOS. Both Apple TV and HomePod run on tvOS although the version used by the smart speaker obviously does not include a UI.

Apple tested the iPad mini 6 with tvOS as it considers building a HomePod smart speaker with a built-in display - Apple HomePod speaker with a built-in display surfaces in tvOS 17.4 beta 3
Apple tested the iPad mini 6 with tvOS as it considers building a HomePod smart speaker with a built-in display

The HomePod with a built-in display is powered by an A15 Bionic application processor (AP) according to 9to5Mac which happens to be the same AP under the hood of the iPad mini 6. The code also reveals that Apple has built a production version of the device. Apple also added a system tool to the HomePod version of tvOS that removes bugs from unresponsive UIs. The only reason that the HomePod would need such a tool would be due to a built-in screen.

With Apple using an iPad mini 6 to test the screen-equipped HomePod, the tech giant might be considering an 8-inch display for the new device, or at least something in that vicinity. You might recall that last March, TF International's reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that a HomePod with a 7-inch display could be released during the first half of this year.

Apple is also working on a HomePod with a touchscreen LCD display on the top of the device. That model is expected to replace the HomePod 2 at some point.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Why you shouldn't buy the Galaxy S25 Ultra or the iPhone 16 Pro Max
Why you shouldn't buy the Galaxy S25 Ultra or the iPhone 16 Pro Max
FCC asked to add a special phone unlocking condition to approval of the T-Mobile-Mint deal
FCC asked to add a special phone unlocking condition to approval of the T-Mobile-Mint deal
T-Mobile customers using old devices will be happy after carrier's latest announcement
T-Mobile customers using old devices will be happy after carrier's latest announcement
The unapologetically snappy iPad Air is on sale for a huge clearance discount
The unapologetically snappy iPad Air is on sale for a huge clearance discount
The surreal 512GB Motorola Edge+ (2023) is currently at its lowest price at Best Buy, craving your cash and attention
The surreal 512GB Motorola Edge+ (2023) is currently at its lowest price at Best Buy, craving your cash and attention
You’ve got less than 24 hours to act on this bombastic Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra deal at Best Buy
You’ve got less than 24 hours to act on this bombastic Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra deal at Best Buy

Latest News

Why Apple's famous Super Bowl ad almost didn't see the light of day
Why Apple's famous Super Bowl ad almost didn't see the light of day
Apple Watch saves the day and detects silent heart condition: a South Carolina couple is beyond thankful
Apple Watch saves the day and detects silent heart condition: a South Carolina couple is beyond thankful
Threads rolls out a new feature, letting users discover hot topics in the US
Threads rolls out a new feature, letting users discover hot topics in the US
Nothing Phone (2a) launches on March 5, design and price remain a mystery
Nothing Phone (2a) launches on March 5, design and price remain a mystery
Up your style on the cheap and snatch the sleek Motorola Edge 40 at a whopping 44% discount on Amazon UK
Up your style on the cheap and snatch the sleek Motorola Edge 40 at a whopping 44% discount on Amazon UK
vivo X100 Pro release date and price confirmed for the European markets
vivo X100 Pro release date and price confirmed for the European markets
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless