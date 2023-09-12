Apple shares incredible first iPhone 15 Pro Max zoom camera samples
3
Apple finally entered the era of folded zoom lens with the camera on the iPhone 15 Pro Max with a 5x optical zoom and 120mm equivalent. It seems to approach the task somewhat differently than the periscope zoom on, say, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, with a number of refraction optics bouncing a beam of light in a zigzag manner.
The end result is still an incredible 5x magnification and Apple shared its first iPhone 15 Pro Max zoom camera samples to show what the new 12MP zoom camera is capable of.
First iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max zoom camera samples
The zoom upgrade is not the only new camera option on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, though, as Apple also upgraded the main 48MP camera with a new larger sensor that allows for 2x better light sensitivity which comes in handy for night and portrait shots.
Things that are NOT allowed: