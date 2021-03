iPhone 12 Pro models can now be repaired if you crack the precious rear glass

You can now go ahead and smash your iPhone to pieces… or not. Don’t do that. However, if this happens, you can rest assured that Apple’s got your back (back panel joke alert!).As reported by MacRumors , Apple stores and authorized service providers will be able to replace the rear panel of a cracked iPhone 12 or 12 Mini . Apparently, supplies are up, so this is now available for all iPhone 12 models, including the more expensive iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max The repair service should be available worldwide. Really, the only components that aren’t covered by the repair are displays and rear cameras. If you’ve been lucky to protect these, then Apple will be able to replace the rest.As reported, this is supposed to reduce Apple’s carbon footprint, which fits the company’s ‘rooftop announcement’ from the iPhone 12 event, where they justified the removal of the charger and earphones from the iPhone retail box with the saving of the planet.We’ll keep you updated whenever the repair service becomes officially available. Until then, check out this page to get a general idea of how much an iPhone rear panel replacement costs. Hint: you better put a case on your iPhone ASAP!