iPhone 12 Pro models can now be repaired if you crack the precious rear glass
As reported by MacRumors, Apple stores and authorized service providers will be able to replace the rear panel of a cracked iPhone 12 or 12 Mini. Apparently, supplies are up, so this is now available for all iPhone 12 models, including the more expensive iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max.
As reported, this is supposed to reduce Apple’s carbon footprint, which fits the company’s ‘rooftop announcement’ from the iPhone 12 event, where they justified the removal of the charger and earphones from the iPhone retail box with the saving of the planet.