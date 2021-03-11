Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
Apple

iPhone 12 Pro models can now be repaired if you crack the precious rear glass

Martin Filipov
posted by Martin Filipov
Mar 11, 2021, 3:42 PM
iPhone 12 Pro models can now be repaired if you crack the precious rear glass
You can now go ahead and smash your iPhone to pieces… or not. Don’t do that. However, if this happens, you can rest assured that Apple’s got your back (back panel joke alert!).

As reported by MacRumors, Apple stores and authorized service providers will be able to replace the rear panel of a cracked iPhone 12 or 12 Mini. Apparently, supplies are up, so this is now available for all iPhone 12 models, including the more expensive iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max.

The repair service should be available worldwide. Really, the only components that aren’t covered by the repair are displays and rear cameras. If you’ve been lucky to protect these, then Apple will be able to replace the rest.

As reported, this is supposed to reduce Apple’s carbon footprint, which fits the company’s ‘rooftop announcement’ from the iPhone 12 event, where they justified the removal of the charger and earphones from the iPhone retail box with the saving of the planet.

We’ll keep you updated whenever the repair service becomes officially available. Until then, check out this page to get a general idea of how much an iPhone rear panel replacement costs. Hint: you better put a case on your iPhone ASAP!

Related phones

iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.0

User Score:

10.0
$1000 Special Apple $1000 Special AT&T $1000 Special Walmart
View more offers
  • Display 6.1 inches 2532 x 1170 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2815 mAh
  • OS iOS 14.x
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.0

User Score:

8.6
$1100 Special Verizon $1099 Special Apple $1100 Special AT&T
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 2778 x 1284 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3687 mAh
  • OS iOS 14.x

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Oppo Find X3 Pro review, the warning shot
Popular stories
Massive Huawei P50 Pro 5G renders leak reveals crazy camera bump, more
Popular stories
Leaked OnePlus 9/Pro 5G renders show off new design and fancy colors
Popular stories
Alleged AirPods 3 renders and live images show off AirPods Pro-like design

Popular stories

Popular stories
Samsung's pricing bet on the Galaxy S21 is paying off
Popular stories
Verizon's new 4G bands beat its 5G network speeds, and iPhones may be to blame
Popular stories
T-Mobile's new Enterprise Unlimited 5G plan priced from $37 as part of a complete solution for the post-office era
Popular stories
T-Mobile says that in this situation, you should disable 5G and use 2G instead
Popular stories
The Moto G10 Power is officially coming soon with a huge battery on deck
Popular stories
Galaxy S21 Ultra vs iPhone 12 Pro Max, Pixel 5, Note 20 Ultra low-light camera comparison

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless