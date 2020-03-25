The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro could face an iPhone X-like delay

Apple iPhone 12 Pro concept render based on leaks

Bloomberg

There's more bad news about the iPhone 12

Production verification tests and pilot production tests are then reportedly scheduled for late June, also behind the typical production schedule.Like Prosser, Hariharan now believes shipments won’t start until October or November because of these recent developments.By this time of year, Apple has typically selected the final design of its next iPhone lineup and finalized most of the specifications and features. Some small things can still change, but that usually means that leaks are increasingly accurate.Unfortunately, the delay being experienced this year means that all of the recent iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro leaks could be far less accurate than usual. In fact, the information that has already leaked likely comes from a mix of several prototype models.As such, those of you waiting for the next-generation iPhone lineup may have to wait a couple of months before the leaks start painting a more accurate picture of Apple’s iPhone 12 series.