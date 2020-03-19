T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Sprint iOS Apple Tablets Deals

Apple brings certified refurbished iPad Pro (2018) prices way down

by Adrian Diaconescu
Mar 19, 2020, 3:24 AM
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Apple had no choice but to announce its groundbreaking new 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pro on the company's official website without any of the customary fanfare. These upgraded powerhouses are notable primarily because of their radical camera improvements, including a third rear-facing shooter equipped with an advanced LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) scanner.

But apart from that and an admittedly serious-sounding boost in processing speed purportedly helping the 2020 iPad Pro duo "outpace most PC laptops available today", not much appears to have changed from what the 2018 lineup has going for it. As such, bargain hunters might actually be more interested in picking up an older model with the same swanky design at a substantial discount.

Apple is not typically known for offering the best deals on the market on its own products, but a certified refurbished iPad Pro 11 at $549 and up looks pretty compelling. The 2018-released 11-inch tablet used to cost $699 in refurbished condition and $799 brand-new with 64 gigs of internal storage space, although the 2020 edition fetches $799 in a 128GB configuration at launch.

Obviously, you can get iPad Pro (2018) refurbs at lower prices on occasion from various third-party retailers, but the units sold by Apple are backed by a full 1-year warranty, including an all-new battery and outer shell and clearing an extremely rigorous refurbishment process prior to hitting the company's online store.

The certified refurbished 11-inch iPad Pro (2018) is also available in 256 and 512GB storage variants with no LTE support in exchange for $679 and $849 respectively after new $150 discounts, while a third-gen 12.9-incher can be purchased at $699 in an entry-level 64GB configuration, with 256 and 512 gig Wi-Fi-only models fetching $829 and $999 respectively.

Last but not least, a certified refurbished iPad Pro 12.9 from a couple of years ago is on sale at $1,129 after a $220 price cut with both 512GB internal storage space and cellular connectivity on deck.

