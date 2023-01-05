You can nab Apple's blistering-fast M1 iPad Air for a sweet discount at the moment

The 2022 iPad Air was already the cheapest entry point to Apple's M1 chip and right now, it's even more affordable at Amazon.





The M1 is a desktop-class chip that also powers the company's last year's Macs and iPad Pros. So, if you need a snappy tablet that can fill in for a laptop but can do without the bells and whistles of the pricier iPad Pro, the 2022 iPad Air is totally worth considering.





It has a comfortably-sized 10.9 inches screen with uniform bezels and is light and easy to carry around. The slate has a power button integrated Touch ID sensor which is reliable and convenient.





iPad Air 2022 10.9 inches screen | M1 chip | 12MP main camera | 12MP ultrawide front camera | Touch ID | 10 hours of battery life $59 off (10%) Buy at Amazon





The M1 chip is impressively fast, so the tablet is not only great for casual iPad stuff such as reading, content consumption, and playing games but also laptop-like tasks. Even the most demanding of tasks won't slow it down and it's also suitable for intense gaming.





The M1 chip isn't just fast, it's also very power efficient, and you can expect the battery to last 10 hours, or more than a full workday. The battery life can stretch to multiple days if you use the device lightly.





The iPad Air also has a 12MP ultrawide camera and supports the Centre Stage feature which keeps subjects centered.





Apple also supports its devices for a long time, so the iPad Air will be good for another five years at least.



