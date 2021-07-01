Apple is investing $200 million in mini-LED production as it struggles to meet iPad Pro demand

Apple is investing $200 million in mini-LED production as it struggles to meet iPad Pro demand0
According to a report from DigiTimes, Apple is buying hundreds of millions of dollars worth of mini-LED production equipment. The new production machinery will be used by Apple’s sole mini-LED panels provider - Taiwan Surface Mounting Technology (TSMT). The report also states that Apple has already been struggling with the current demand for displays for the 12.9-inch 2021 iPad Pro.
Mini-LED technology has its advantages and disadvantages over conventional LED panels. These types of screens have a full array of local dimming by having thousands of mini-LED panels spread across the screen. This of course makes the manufacturing process of the displays more complex and in turn more expensive as well.
But it looks like the company is making steps into solving these iPad-related problems. Recent reports suggest that the company is planning on ditching the mini-LED technology on the iPad, replacing it with OLED for the 2022 iPad Air and the 2023 iPad Pro models.
This makes sense, as mini LEDs struggle less on bigger displays, like the ones found in the MacBook Pro laptops, while still being cheaper to make than OLED panels.