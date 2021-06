Apple's Indian sales skyrocketed in Q1 thanks to online store

This could largely be attributed to Apple’s Indian online store, which was first launched in September 2020. The store offers all you could expect from Apple.com, like a full range of devices, accessories and customer support. The online store offers special educational pricing for students, a variety of financing and trade-in options and free no-contact delivery as well.Back in January, at an earnings call, Apple CEO Tim Cook said that its Indian online store has received “tremendous” interest since it opened. Cook said that the store doubled Apple’s smartphone share in India to 4% in Q4 of 2020. Apple’s CEO also shared the company has plans to launch brick-and-mortar retail stores in the country.Asian interest in Apple has always been strong, but with the company’s new desktop and laptop series, and the iPhone 12 lineup, its success in the continent has reached new heights.