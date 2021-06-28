$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View
Apple Tablets

Apple's Indian sales skyrocketed in Q1 thanks to online store

Iskren Gaidarov
By
Jun 28, 2021, 8:29 AM
0
Apple's Indian sales skyrocketed in Q1 thanks to online store
Apple is now the fifth-largest computer brand in India. The company has also seen a significant increase in iPhone and iPad sales.

According to DigiTimes, Canalys reports that the Cupertino company’s Q1 sale numbers have made it the 5th computer brand, with only 2000 devices separating it from the 4th. The total number of Apple desktops, laptops, tablets, workstations shipped is 208,000 units.

Research firm IDC’s numbers also reveal that Apple’s computer shipments in India grew 335.5% on a year-to-year basis in Q1 of 2021. The company is now also the second-largest tablet supplier in India with its 29% market share, with most of its sales coming from the iPad 8.


This could largely be attributed to Apple’s Indian online store, which was first launched in September 2020. The store offers all you could expect from Apple.com, like a full range of devices, accessories and customer support. The online store offers special educational pricing for students, a variety of financing and trade-in options and free no-contact delivery as well.

Back in January, at an earnings call, Apple CEO Tim Cook said that its Indian online store has received “tremendous” interest since it opened. Cook said that the store doubled Apple’s smartphone share in India to 4% in Q4 of 2020. Apple’s CEO also shared the company has plans to launch brick-and-mortar retail stores in the country.

Asian interest in Apple has always been strong, but with the company’s new desktop and laptop series, and the iPhone 12 lineup, its success in the continent has reached new heights.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

You can now watch partially downloaded shows on Netflix (only on Android)
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
You can now watch partially downloaded shows on Netflix (only on Android)
Apple's AirPods Pro hit a new all-time low price in crazy (refurbished) deal
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Apple's AirPods Pro hit a new all-time low price in crazy (refurbished) deal
-$114
How to watch Samsung's Galaxy MWC Virtual event live stream
by Cosmin Vasile,  2
How to watch Samsung's Galaxy MWC Virtual event live stream
Keep these Apple devices away from your pacemaker
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Keep these Apple devices away from your pacemaker
This crazy concept phone changes colors and fully charges in 10 minutes
by Joshua Swingle,  0
This crazy concept phone changes colors and fully charges in 10 minutes
TCL's 20 Series phones and new earbuds are finally available in the US
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
TCL's 20 Series phones and new earbuds are finally available in the US
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless