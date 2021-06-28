Apple's Indian sales skyrocketed in Q1 thanks to online store

Apple's Indian sales skyrocketed in Q1 thanks to online store0
According to DigiTimes, Canalys reports that the Cupertino company’s Q1 sale numbers have made it the 5th computer brand, with only 2000 devices separating it from the 4th. The total number of Apple desktops, laptops, tablets, workstations shipped is 208,000 units.
This could largely be attributed to Apple’s Indian online store, which was first launched in September 2020. The store offers all you could expect from Apple.com, like a full range of devices, accessories and customer support. The online store offers special educational pricing for students, a variety of financing and trade-in options and free no-contact delivery as well.
Asian interest in Apple has always been strong, but with the company’s new desktop and laptop series, and the iPhone 12 lineup, its success in the continent has reached new heights.