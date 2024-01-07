Apple has big dates coming as it seeks to permanently quash ITC's Apple Watch exclusion order





This coming Friday, January 12th, the U.S. Customs agency will have to decide whether a software fix submitted by Apple is enough to prevent the Apple Watch pulse oximeter from infringing on patents held by Masimo. And on January 15th, a week from this coming Monday, Apple will be part of a hearing held by the Court of Appeals. Apple will be arguing that the import ban should be quashed permanently





Gurman expects Apple to resolve this patent issue with Masimo by the end of this month either by getting Customs to agree that the software fix submitted by Apple keeps it from stepping on Masimo's patents. The problem with this scenario is that all indications are that Apple was found to have infringed on a Masimo hardware patent for the pulse oximeter. Still, it is possible that a software revision could help Apple get around the hardware patent.













If Apple can't end the patent battle with Masimo through a software fix, or the courts, it might have no option left but to settle with the health tech company. Even if it has to pay Masimo to settle the legal action and license the technology, it will help Apple get rid of at least one headache.



