Apple was found guilty of violating worker rights after an investigation from labor officials

Oops?











Apple CEO Tim Cook was quick to label people — those who spoke out or brought the light of the outside world onto these issues — as leakers. His threats described an investigation which is trying to identify such individuals, going on to say “people who leak confidential information do not belong here” in a — well, leaked — company email.



After some time, the only comment that the company made was through their attorney:



“Apple fosters an open and inclusive work environment whereby employees are not just permitted, but encouraged, to share their feelings and thoughts on a range of issues, from social justice topics to pay equity to anything else that they feel is an important cause to promote in the workplace.”



Hmm.



The gravity of the situation is such: Apple is the most valuable company in the world right now. The fact that they’ve been under so much legal pressure lately points to something. Even if the company continues to deny any wrongdoing, it’s interesting that stories like this don’t just go away.