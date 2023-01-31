Reserve the new Samsung flagship!
Upcoming event
Last chance to reserve your Samsung Galaxy S23!
Feb 01, Wed, 11:59 CST
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Reserve a Galaxy S23 with a discount before time runs out.

Apple was found guilty of violating worker rights after an investigation from labor officials

Apple
Apple was found guilty of violating worker rights after an investigation from labor officials
Well, this is awkward. Apple seems to have violated its workers’ rights in opposition to labor laws. Oops?

The United States National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) prosecutors have determined this based on the way Apple executives were talking about company employees. As if that wasn’t enough, it would appear that Apple’s company policies are built in a way to kind of stop employees from exercising their labor rights.

Thanks to this report from Bloomberg, we know that the NLRB has enough to actually get in the way of Apple due to both the company and its execs having violated the National Labor Relations Act. Apple is expected to settle, but if they don’t, NLRB’s director is set on raising a complaint against the Cupertino company.

All of this was made possible due to ex-employees Ashley Gjovik and Cher Scarlett, who brought the case to the NLRB’s attention in 2021. They also told stories of the numerous ways in which Apple forcefully removed employee rights through rules, regulations and threats.


Apple CEO Tim Cook was quick to label people — those who spoke out or brought the light of the outside world onto these issues — as leakers. His threats described an investigation which is trying to identify such individuals, going on to say “people who leak confidential information do not belong here” in a — well, leaked — company email.

After some time, the only comment that the company made was through their attorney:

“Apple fosters an open and inclusive work environment whereby employees are not just permitted, but encouraged, to share their feelings and thoughts on a range of issues, from social justice topics to pay equity to anything else that they feel is an important cause to promote in the workplace.”

Hmm.

The gravity of the situation is such: Apple is the most valuable company in the world right now. The fact that they’ve been under so much legal pressure lately points to something. Even if the company continues to deny any wrongdoing, it’s interesting that stories like this don’t just go away.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Will the iPad become bigger?
Will the iPad become bigger?
Moto G Stylus 2022 with more accessories & ports than flagships is a steal at 40% off
Moto G Stylus 2022 with more accessories & ports than flagships is a steal at 40% off
Students and professors protest TikTok bans at state schools
Students and professors protest TikTok bans at state schools
The best Apple Watch Ultra deal yet includes AppleCare+
The best Apple Watch Ultra deal yet includes AppleCare+
The "boring" iPhone won! Not buying an Android phone ever again - unless it can fold in half
The "boring" iPhone won! Not buying an Android phone ever again - unless it can fold in half
It looks like Galaxy S23 models with actual fun colors will be hard to come by
It looks like Galaxy S23 models with actual fun colors will be hard to come by

Popular stories

Facebook drains users' cellphone batteries intentionally says ex-employee
Facebook drains users' cellphone batteries intentionally says ex-employee
Android and iOS users need to uninstall these 203 apps before their bank accounts are drained
Android and iOS users need to uninstall these 203 apps before their bank accounts are drained
T-Mobile may have to stop calling its Home Internet network 'fast' and 'reliable' soon
T-Mobile may have to stop calling its Home Internet network 'fast' and 'reliable' soon
Google Pixel 6 and 7 owners suddenly getting the January 2023 Play system update, but with a caveat
Google Pixel 6 and 7 owners suddenly getting the January 2023 Play system update, but with a caveat
AT&T makes the Samsung Galaxy S23 series prices and release date officially official
AT&T makes the Samsung Galaxy S23 series prices and release date officially official
Avoid these three scammy apps still listed in the Play Store (20 million+ installs)
Avoid these three scammy apps still listed in the Play Store (20 million+ installs)
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless