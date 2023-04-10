Apple piggybacks on Ted Lasso's success with new Fitness+ workouts for subscribers
Apple Fitness+ users are getting a pretty sweet flavor of Ted Lasso this week. The Apple TV+ Original is getting its own workouts in Apple Fitness+, the Cupertino-based company announced earlier today. HIIT workouts that feel like soccer matches in disguise are guided by Coach Kyle and Coach Bakari, but if you don’t like this particular sport, feel free to check out two other exercises that have been added in the latest update.
If you’re already an Apple Fitness+ subscriber, here is what to expect from this update:
But wait, there’s more! Apple announced that Ted Lasso is coming to Time to Walk too, the audio walking experience that Fitness+ offers to its users. Two new personalities are joining Time to Walk in two separate episodes:
All the new workouts are now available for access via the Fitness+ tab within the app. If you don’t have an Apple Fitness+ subscription yet, you can get one for $9.99 per month or $79.99 per year.
The two new exercises will have Apple Fitness+ users guided on a cycling and treadmill workout by Coach Sherica and Emily. Expect to see some AFC Richmond merch to appear in these workouts too, as all coaches are wearing personalized jerseys.
- Cycling with Sherica – 30 min: Ride through 14 all-out intervals that range from 25 seconds to just over a minute.
- Strength with Kyle – 20 min: This total-body workout has five moves with a soccer theme done three times through.
- HIIT with Bakari – 20 min: Power through exercises that include squats, striders, and soccer-inspired moves.
- Treadmill with Emily – 10 min: This run has three progressive builds that work up to an all-out intensity.
- Time to Walk with Hannah Waddingham: Emmy award–winner talks about how a crucial moment in her career renewed her faith in her own abilities.
- Time to Walk with Brendan Hunt: Actor, comedian, writer, and Ted Lasso cocreator shares how he learned to use his creativity to process tough emotions as a child.
