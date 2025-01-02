Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Apple Fitness+ leans into resolutions: 3-Month free trial to build lasting habits

By
1comment
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple
Apple Fitness+ promo with strength training woman and ‘Learn more’ button.
Apple is kicking off the new year by leaning into the season of resolutions with its three-month free trial for Apple Fitness+. This time, the focus isn’t just on getting users to try the service, but on helping them build fitness habits that actually stick—long after January’s motivation fades.

We all know how it goes: new year, new goals, but staying consistent can be the real challenge. Apple Fitness+ is trying to change that with not only a variety of workouts but also tools designed to make fitness feel achievable and sustainable, no matter your starting point.

Apple Fitness+: New features to support fitness routines


Apple Fitness+ provides on-demand video workout classes across 12 categories, including high-intensity interval training (HIIT), strength training, yoga, and meditation. Class durations range from 5 to 45 minutes, making it accessible for users with varying schedules. Personalized recommendations based on activity patterns aim to streamline the process of choosing suitable workouts.

For users with an Apple Watch, the service integrates real-time metrics such as heart rate and calories burned, displayed during workouts. This integration offers a more data-driven approach to fitness, appealing to those who want detailed feedback on their performance.

Trial details and eligibility


Apple is offering two trial options for Fitness+. First-time users of the service can access a standard one-month trial. Additionally, individuals who have recently purchased an eligible Apple device—such as an iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, or Apple TV—qualify for an extended three-month trial. Apple has been sending email reminders to customers who meet the eligibility criteria, ensuring they are aware of the offer.

This trial promotion coincides with the increase in interest in fitness services during the new year period, positioning Apple Fitness+ as a resource for individuals seeking to begin or resume their fitness journeys.

Limitations and subscription reminders


Users should be aware that, like many subscription services, the trial automatically renews at $9.99 per month once the promotional period ends. Those not planning to continue using the service should review their subscription settings before the trial expires to avoid unexpected charges.

The focus on Apple Fitness+ reflects the company’s broader strategy to strengthen its presence in the fitness and health sectors. By integrating Fitness+ with its ecosystem of devices, Apple seeks to provide a seamless user experience while encouraging the adoption of health-focused technology.

This approach also aligns with broader trends in the industry, where companies like Samsung and Peloton are expanding their own fitness platforms to capture a growing audience interested in connected fitness tools.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/310-200/Alexandar-Anastasov.webp
Aleksandar Anastasov Senior Reviews Writer
Aleksandar is a tech enthusiast with a broad range of interests, from smartphones to space exploration. His curiosity extends to hands-on DIY experiments with his gadgets, and he enjoys switching between different brands to experience the latest innovations. Prior to joining PhoneArena, Aleksandar worked on the Google Art Project, digitizing valuable artworks and gaining diverse perspectives on technology. When he's not immersed in tech, Aleksandar is an outdoorsman who enjoys mountain hikes, wildlife photography, and nature conservation. His interests also extend to martial arts, running, and snowboarding, reflecting his dynamic approach to life and technology.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Leaked iPhone 17 Pro image shows first front design change since iPhone 14 Pro
Leaked iPhone 17 Pro image shows first front design change since iPhone 14 Pro
T-Mobile will terminate 5G internet service if it suspects you don't need it
T-Mobile will terminate 5G internet service if it suspects you don't need it
T-Mobile subscriber buys new phone and ends up with a used refurbished unit
T-Mobile subscriber buys new phone and ends up with a used refurbished unit
Do not update your Meta Quest headset if it’s been sitting for a while
Do not update your Meta Quest headset if it’s been sitting for a while
T-Mobile employee dashes hope about launch of its most exciting offering
T-Mobile employee dashes hope about launch of its most exciting offering
Google may soon let Pixel devices on Android 15 sync notifications without the need for WiFi
Google may soon let Pixel devices on Android 15 sync notifications without the need for WiFi

Latest News

Run toward your gym goals with the heavily discounted Garmin Forerunner 255 Music
Run toward your gym goals with the heavily discounted Garmin Forerunner 255 Music
Amazon makes the Pixel 7a even more budget-friendly with this generous $160 discount
Amazon makes the Pixel 7a even more budget-friendly with this generous $160 discount
Pixel 80% charge limit arrived with the December update, but there’s a catch
Pixel 80% charge limit arrived with the December update, but there’s a catch
Top-rated JBL Xtreme 3 Bluetooth speaker falls to a much more affordable price at Best Buy
Top-rated JBL Xtreme 3 Bluetooth speaker falls to a much more affordable price at Best Buy
The Lenovo Tab M9 is a top New Year's bargain at this unusually high Amazon discount
The Lenovo Tab M9 is a top New Year's bargain at this unusually high Amazon discount
Still relevant Pixel 8 Pro steals the spotlight with a massive $350 price cut on Amazon
Still relevant Pixel 8 Pro steals the spotlight with a massive $350 price cut on Amazon
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless