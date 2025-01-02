Apple Fitness+ leans into resolutions: 3-Month free trial to build lasting habits
Apple is kicking off the new year by leaning into the season of resolutions with its three-month free trial for Apple Fitness+. This time, the focus isn’t just on getting users to try the service, but on helping them build fitness habits that actually stick—long after January’s motivation fades.
We all know how it goes: new year, new goals, but staying consistent can be the real challenge. Apple Fitness+ is trying to change that with not only a variety of workouts but also tools designed to make fitness feel achievable and sustainable, no matter your starting point.
Apple Fitness+ provides on-demand video workout classes across 12 categories, including high-intensity interval training (HIIT), strength training, yoga, and meditation. Class durations range from 5 to 45 minutes, making it accessible for users with varying schedules. Personalized recommendations based on activity patterns aim to streamline the process of choosing suitable workouts.
Apple is offering two trial options for Fitness+. First-time users of the service can access a standard one-month trial. Additionally, individuals who have recently purchased an eligible Apple device—such as an iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, or Apple TV—qualify for an extended three-month trial. Apple has been sending email reminders to customers who meet the eligibility criteria, ensuring they are aware of the offer.
Users should be aware that, like many subscription services, the trial automatically renews at $9.99 per month once the promotional period ends. Those not planning to continue using the service should review their subscription settings before the trial expires to avoid unexpected charges.
The focus on Apple Fitness+ reflects the company’s broader strategy to strengthen its presence in the fitness and health sectors. By integrating Fitness+ with its ecosystem of devices, Apple seeks to provide a seamless user experience while encouraging the adoption of health-focused technology.
We all know how it goes: new year, new goals, but staying consistent can be the real challenge. Apple Fitness+ is trying to change that with not only a variety of workouts but also tools designed to make fitness feel achievable and sustainable, no matter your starting point.
Apple Fitness+: New features to support fitness routines
Apple Fitness+ provides on-demand video workout classes across 12 categories, including high-intensity interval training (HIIT), strength training, yoga, and meditation. Class durations range from 5 to 45 minutes, making it accessible for users with varying schedules. Personalized recommendations based on activity patterns aim to streamline the process of choosing suitable workouts.
For users with an Apple Watch, the service integrates real-time metrics such as heart rate and calories burned, displayed during workouts. This integration offers a more data-driven approach to fitness, appealing to those who want detailed feedback on their performance.
Trial details and eligibility
Apple is offering two trial options for Fitness+. First-time users of the service can access a standard one-month trial. Additionally, individuals who have recently purchased an eligible Apple device—such as an iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, or Apple TV—qualify for an extended three-month trial. Apple has been sending email reminders to customers who meet the eligibility criteria, ensuring they are aware of the offer.
This trial promotion coincides with the increase in interest in fitness services during the new year period, positioning Apple Fitness+ as a resource for individuals seeking to begin or resume their fitness journeys.
Limitations and subscription reminders
Users should be aware that, like many subscription services, the trial automatically renews at $9.99 per month once the promotional period ends. Those not planning to continue using the service should review their subscription settings before the trial expires to avoid unexpected charges.
The focus on Apple Fitness+ reflects the company’s broader strategy to strengthen its presence in the fitness and health sectors. By integrating Fitness+ with its ecosystem of devices, Apple seeks to provide a seamless user experience while encouraging the adoption of health-focused technology.
This approach also aligns with broader trends in the industry, where companies like Samsung and Peloton are expanding their own fitness platforms to capture a growing audience interested in connected fitness tools.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: