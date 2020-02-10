Rejection by appeals court means that Apple's long-running patent infringement battle continues
Last November, A U.S. appeals court wiped out a $503 million award that Apple was ordered to pay to VirnetX, a publicly-traded software security company. The two companies have been battling each other in court for years and in April 2018 a jury ruled that Apple had infringed on four of VirnetX's patents with its iMessage messaging app, FaceTime video chat app and VPN On Demand. Apple was ordered to pay the software firm the aforementioned $503 million award before the appeals court reversed the order.
Back in 2012, Apple claimed in court that even if its engineers used the technology described in the patents, it was only a small part of some very complex parts and was used inadvertently. An attorney for VirnetX said at the time that Apple's developers apparently didn't bother looking through patents when creating FaceTime.
So the litigation between VirnetX and Apple refuses to die and Monday's ruling against Apple means that we could see at least one more trial before this long drawn out drama finally comes to an end.
