Some Apple employees will be picketing on Christmas Eve









Calling all Apple workers and patrons!



Tomorrow, December 24th, 2021, Apple workers are staging a walkout/callout to demand better working conditions.



Strike funds are available for participants: https://t.co/xYESzWc196.



Don't cross the picket line.#AppleWalkoutpic.twitter.com/U9OexqTLv9— Apple Together (@AppleLaborers) December 23, 2021

The group's members work in retail, corporate, and AppleCare and are banding together in an attempt to bring change to Apple . Another message inside the tweet asks Apple employees and others not to cross the picket line and says, " We are Apple. We deserve a respectful workplace. We deserve paid sick time. We deserve protection on the frontlines. We deserve proper mental healthcare."

At the bottom of the message, the group adds, "Demand that Apple upholds its image with your wallet. Don't stop in stores. Don't stop online." On the AppleTogether website, the organization says, "Apple prides itself on its commitment to diversity, equity, and an environment where everyone can do their best work. But Apple has fallen short of this goal for so many of our current and former teammates, so we made space to share those stories with #AppleToo."





Considering that Apple has closed eight stores in the U.S. and Canada since the latest COVID surge, and you might find yourself facing a picket line at some of the locations that are open, you might want to delay that visit you've been planning. Sure, you can always shop online but not if you want to back the striking employees.



