Apple announces a delay for the feature that stores your driver's license on your iPhone

Apple announces a delay for the feature that stores your driver's license on your iPhone0
Apple has been looking to expand the functionality of its Wallet app and users can currently store their credit and debit cards, health insurance cards, boarding passes, tickets, car keys, and more. During this year's virtual WWDC event, Apple announced that the iPhone would soon be able to scan the driver's license or state ID belonging to users, store it in the Wallet app, and show it to the TSA at certain airports to confirm your identity.
Other states that will be joining the program later include Connecticut, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Oklahoma, and Utah. While Apple originally said that it would roll out this feature toward the end of this year, the company recently updated its iOS 15 website to add a footnote to the part of the page that discusses ID Cards. Apple wrote, "Add your driver’s license or state ID to Wallet for use when you travel and, in the future, at retailers and venues." But the aforementioned footnote now adds "Coming early 2022."
To add a driver's license or state ID to the Wallet app, simply open the app and tap on the "+" sign on the upper right side of the display. When you approach a TSA security checkpoint asking for a government-issued ID, you'll simply tap your iPhone or Apple Watch to the reader to present the requested identification card. This will get you through to the boarding area without having to give the TSA your physical card, or handing over your handset.
CNBC said recently that it learned from perusing the contracts that Apple has with Georgia, Arizona, Oklahoma, and Kentucky, the tech giant has "sole discretion" over how each state markets the program, the information about the program that is turned over to the media, the date that the program begins, and the devices that will be deemed compatible with the program.