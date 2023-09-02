Z Fold 5 - Save up to $1,000 with trade-in

Apple creates a new website to promote its own apps
In a bid to promote its own apps, Apple has created a website titled "Apps by Apple" that mentions homegrown apps that Apple developed for its products such as the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Mac, and Apple TV. Apple has a good reason to promote its own apps with iPhone units in the 27 European Union (EU) countries being opened for sideloading thanks to the EU's Digital Markets Act (DMA).

Sideloading is the process of installing an app from a third-party app storefront. Apple has always claimed that its ban on sideloading was done for security reasons so that it could prevent users from installing malware-laden apps. But in some countries, the sideloading ban is seen as a way for Apple to force app developers to use its own App Store payment platform which gives Apple a 15% to 30% cut of in-app transactions and subscriptions generated in the App Store.

Apple promotes its own exploration apps available in the App Store - Apple creates a new website to promote its own apps
By promoting its own in-house selection of apps, Apple is hoping to keep these titles in the minds of Apple device users who might consider sideloading a similar third-party app from a third-party app storefront.

Apple has its apps divided into six major categories:

Communication: "Apps to keep you connected." Such apps include Phone, Messages, FaceTime, Mail, and Contacts.
Creativity: "Tools for pros and passionate creatives." These apps include Photos, Camera, GarageBand, iMovie, and Final Cut Pro for iPad.
Productivity: "All you need to make your work of art." Apps in this category include Notes, Reminders, Calendar, Freeform, and Pages.
Exploration: "Discover the world and navigate it with ease." Such apps feature Safari, Maps, Weather, Find My, and Wallet.
Entertainment and Home: "Brilliant ways to watch, read, listen, and relax." Apps in this category feature Apple TV, Apple Music, Apple Arcade, Apple Music Classical, and Podcasts.
Health and Fitness: "Wellness for your mind and body." Such apps include Apple Health, Fitness, Workout, Sleep, and Cycle Tracking.
Features: Siri, iCloud, CarPlay, Continuity, and Family Sharing.

Apple says that "Every app by Apple comes with powerful privacy features to help protect your data and give you control over your information." The teach giant adds, "Accessibility features are built into every Apple product and app — to help all people learn, create, and do what they love."

As for the App Store, Apple states, "The App Store has millions of apps that bring you amazing experiences. And every one of them meets Apple’s standards for privacy, security, and content." If you do not live in one of the 27 EU member countries (the U.K. is not a member), you still will not be allowed to sideload apps on your Apple devices at this time.

