$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View
iOS Apple Tablets

Apple promotes the M1 powered iPad Pro using "the words" of an iconic Disney character

Alan Friedman
By Alan Friedman @wolfcallsputs
Jun 12, 2021, 4:39 PM
Apple promotes the M1 powered iPad Pro using "the words" of an iconic Disney character
From time to time the rumor mill springs to life over speculation that Apple and Disney are talking about a merger. But Apple traditionally has shied away from huge deals preferring to make smaller, less costly purchases of companies with niche products. Of course, there have been exceptions such as the $3 billion purchase of Beats Audio and the $1 billion it spent to buy most of Intel's smartphone modem chip business.

Thanks to Disney's purchase of Pixar, for a while the Steve Jobs' trust was the largest Disney stockholder. And while Disney would have been a profitable place for Apple to have invested some of its money, Apple obviously has not thought of Disney as a strategic partner.

What brings this up is Apple's newest 60 second television commercial for the iPad Pro (2021). If you recall, Disney's Little Mermaid was about Ariel's wish to become a human so that she wouldn't have to be stuck living under water. Apple's ad shows PC users lip-syncing to the Little Mermaid song "Part of Your World" as they are stuck inside offices and buildings jealously watching iPad users enjoying the freedom of using a tablet.



While one girl has her PC cables wrapped around a chair inside her cramped apartment, another girl is outside in the park watching video content on her iPad with all the space in the world. Another PC user is crawling on the floor of his nearby coffee shop looking for an outlet to plug into when he sees an iPad Pro user with the Magic Keyboard working away at the counter without a concern about where to find power.

Tag line please? "Your next computer is not a computer." Watch for this commercial to appear in a 60 second or edited 30 second version starting this weekend.

And yes, this is the tablet that is powered by Apple's powerful M1 chip produced using the 5nm process node and carrying a whopping 16 billion transistors.

Related phones

iPad Pro 11-inch (2021)
Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2021) View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.0
$799 Special Apple Deal Special Amazon $800 Special BestBuy
View more offers
  • Display 11.0 inches 2388 x 1688 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple M1 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 7540 mAh
  • OS iPadOS 14.x
iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2021)
Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2021) View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.2
$1099 Special Apple $1099 Special B&HPhoto $1100 Special BestBuy
View more offers
  • Display 12.9 inches 2732 x 2048 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple M1 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 10758 mAh
  • OS iPadOS 14.x

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

First 5G call is made over AT&T's C-band spectrum
by Alan Friedman,  0
First 5G call is made over AT&T's C-band spectrum
Xiaomi's 200W HyperCharge should probably be used sparingly if it ever becomes a live feature
by Alan Friedman,  3
Xiaomi's 200W HyperCharge should probably be used sparingly if it ever becomes a live feature
Both Samsung Galaxy A20 and A30s are getting upgraded to Android 11
by Cosmin Vasile,  1
Both Samsung Galaxy A20 and A30s are getting upgraded to Android 11
Lawmakers could force Apple, Amazon, Facebook, and Google to split up
by Alan Friedman,  9
Lawmakers could force Apple, Amazon, Facebook, and Google to split up
Back-to-back leaks reveal Galaxy Z Fold 3, Flip 3, and Galaxy Watch 4 announcement and release dates
by Anam Hamid,  3
Back-to-back leaks reveal Galaxy Z Fold 3, Flip 3, and Galaxy Watch 4 announcement and release dates
Redesigned iPad mini 6 leaks with iPad Air-like design, USB-C, much more
by Joshua Swingle,  11
Redesigned iPad mini 6 leaks with iPad Air-like design, USB-C, much more
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless