Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View
Apple

Apple celebrates Lunar New Year with shot-on-iPhone heartwarming film ‘The Comeback’

Victor Hristov
By
0

Apple continues its tradition of releasing shot-on-iPhone films celebrating the Chinese Lunar New Year, and for this latest production, the company has tapped director Zhang Meng for a heartwarming story "The Comeback", well worthy of movie theaters.

Weighing in at 23 minutes and released in 1080p resolution, the movie is available for free on YouTube, and mixes different styles from sci-fi elements, kung-fu action, and comedy, all set in a far-away Chinese village and ending on a nostalgic note.

Apple says it is “set to inspire and encourage everyone to never stop believing in their dreams — even if that dream is as far away as Mars.”

The movie was shot entirely using the iPhone 13 Pro, but it has a full-blown production team behind the effort, and additional software and hardware was obviously used. However, no additional lenses were used, everything was captured using only the three native cameras of the iPhone 13 Pro. There is a great variety of shots in the film: low-light recordings, slo-mo shots, timelapses and, of course, the new Cinematic Mode. It is all a powerful reminder of how far technology has come and how even the iPhone in your pocket can be used to create such an incredible production.

The director behind this latest film, Zhang Meng, is best known for writing and directing 2010 feature film "The Piano in a Factory." That movie told the story of a factory worker struggling to build a musical instrument for his daughter, and it ended up winning prizes at various film festivals.

This current film was produced in association with an Apple ad agency in Shanghai.

This is actually the company's fifth time producing a film celebrating the Chinese New Year.

Last year, Apple produced the film 'Nian', shot by director Lulu Wang, and you can watch that movie right below too.


Apple has had its fair share of tough moments with the Chinese Government and obviously it is making most of its iPhones in China. The market remains one of the most important ones for the company. In Q4 of 2021, the company said it has seen unprecedented iPhone performance in Mainland China. According to data from StatCounter, Apple is currently the second largest phone maker in the Asian country, but quickly growing and threatening to overtake market leader Huawei.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Apple to stop bundling earbuds with iPhones in France (again)
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Apple to stop bundling earbuds with iPhones in France (again)
Verizon vs T-Mobile 5G network test in New York: new C-Band deployment meets Sprint's spectrum
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Verizon vs T-Mobile 5G network test in New York: new C-Band deployment meets Sprint's spectrum
Samsung kicks off a hot new round of killer 'like new' Galaxy Watch 4 deals
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Samsung kicks off a hot new round of killer 'like new' Galaxy Watch 4 deals
-45%
Lenovo Legion Y90 gaming phone leaks, ROG Phone beware!
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Lenovo Legion Y90 gaming phone leaks, ROG Phone beware!
Amazon Alexa down for thousands of users (Update: she’s back!)
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Amazon Alexa down for thousands of users (Update: she’s back!)
Google Pay could become a comprehensive digital wallet, with airline passes and possibly crypto
by Iskra Petrova,  1
Google Pay could become a comprehensive digital wallet, with airline passes and possibly crypto
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless