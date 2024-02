Apple Cash adds virtual card support in iOS 17.4 beta

iOS 17

In the.4 beta, Apple Card customers are prompted with a message to "Set Up Virtual Card Number." The message highlights improved security, ensuring that your card information stays safe “with a new security code for every transaction."Apple Cash, a prepaid debit card, has been restricted to use solely with Apple Pay, lacking a visible card number. Users can use funds on an Apple Cash card for different purposes, like sending money to friends and family, transferring to a bank, or applying it to an Apple Card balance.If you choose to set up your Apple Cash virtual card number, you gain access to features like viewing the card number, generating new card numbers, security codes, and more. This functionality mirrors what has been available for the Apple Card credit card since its launch.As of now, it seems that the virtual card feature is accessible to Apple Card users participating in the beta. Whether it will be made more widely available upon the official release of.4 or reserved for a formal feature launch in the future remains uncertain.Apple recently announced that its US-exclusive Apple Card has surpassed 12 million customers . To further attract users, Apple has increased the interest rate for savings accounts to 4.5%