Apple Cash adds virtual card support in iOS 17.4 beta
Not long ago, Apple rolled out the iOS 17.4 update for beta testers, revealing preparations for app sideloading and alternative browser engines in the EU. However, the update also brings a notable change for Apple Cash users.
As reported on Reddit and noted by 9to5Mac, Apple Cash users on iOS 17.4 beta can now create virtual card numbers for online shopping where Apple Pay is not accepted.
In the iOS 17.4 beta, Apple Card customers are prompted with a message to "Set Up Virtual Card Number." The message highlights improved security, ensuring that your card information stays safe “with a new security code for every transaction."
Apple Cash, a prepaid debit card, has been restricted to use solely with Apple Pay, lacking a visible card number. Users can use funds on an Apple Cash card for different purposes, like sending money to friends and family, transferring to a bank, or applying it to an Apple Card balance.
As of now, it seems that the virtual card feature is accessible to Apple Card users participating in the beta. Whether it will be made more widely available upon the official release of iOS 17.4 or reserved for a formal feature launch in the future remains uncertain.
Apple recently announced that its US-exclusive Apple Card has surpassed 12 million customers. To further attract users, Apple has increased the interest rate for savings accounts to 4.5%.
Image Credit–simpledsp/Reddit
If you choose to set up your Apple Cash virtual card number, you gain access to features like viewing the card number, generating new card numbers, security codes, and more. This functionality mirrors what has been available for the Apple Card credit card since its launch.
