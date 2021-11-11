Apple woos small business owners with new Business Essentials subscription service

Apple woos small business owners with new Business Essentials subscription service0
Still in beta, Business Essentials is geared towards companies with less than 500 employees a lot of who carry iPhones, iPads, or Macs, by integrating device management, generous iCloud storage, and Apple's renowned customer support services.
Apple Business Essentials features and security options
The company's IT division may use the new service's Collection app to push onboarding packages to new hirees, consisting of VPN and Wi-Fi setups, for instance, or vetted work apps like MS Office and Cisco Webex.
Apple Business Essentials subscription prices
Apple's pricing for the small business Business Essentials service starts from $2.99/month and up to three devices per user, and the flexible subscription tiers include up to 2TB of iCloud storage, as well as AppleCare+ enrollment. You can sign up for the Apple Business Essentials subscription service beta right now, and the service will be widely available in the spring of 2022.