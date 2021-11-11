Apple woos small business owners with new Business Essentials subscription service





Still in beta, Business Essentials is geared towards companies with less than 500 employees a lot of who carry iPhones, iPads, or Macs, by integrating device management, generous iCloud storage, and Apple's renowned customer support services.

Apple Business Essentials features and security options





The company's IT division may use the new service's Collection app to push onboarding packages to new hirees, consisting of VPN and Wi-Fi setups, for instance, or vetted work apps like MS Office and Cisco Webex.





The security aspect is taken care of by services such as User Enrollment that encrypts work data on a personal device, or Activation Lock that can shut stolen gear. For full-disk encryption on Macs, Apple's new Business Essentials subscription offers the FileVault service.





Apple Business Essentials subscription prices





Apple's pricing for the small business Business Essentials service starts from $2.99/month and up to three devices per user, and the flexible subscription tiers include up to 2TB of iCloud storage, as well as AppleCare+ enrollment. You can sign up for the Apple Business Essentials subscription service beta right now, and the service will be widely available in the spring of 2022.





