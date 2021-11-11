Notification Center

Apple

Apple woos small business owners with new Business Essentials subscription service

Daniel Petrov
By
0
Apple tries to woo small business owners with new Business Essentials subscription service
Apple just introduced Business Essentials - a subscription service package aimed squarely at small businesses - to try and scoop up what Microsoft and Google may have left behind while vying for corporate customer supremacy.

Still in beta, Business Essentials is geared towards companies with less than 500 employees a lot of who carry iPhones, iPads, or Macs, by integrating device management, generous iCloud storage, and Apple's renowned customer support services.

Apple Business Essentials features and security options


The company's IT division may use the new service's Collection app to push onboarding packages to new hirees, consisting of VPN and Wi-Fi setups, for instance, or vetted work apps like MS Office and Cisco Webex. 

The security aspect is taken care of by services such as User Enrollment that encrypts work data on a personal device, or Activation Lock that can shut stolen gear. For full-disk encryption on Macs, Apple's new Business Essentials subscription offers the FileVault service.

Apple Business Essentials subscription prices


Apple's pricing for the small business Business Essentials service starts from $2.99/month and up to three devices per user, and the flexible subscription tiers include up to 2TB of iCloud storage, as well as AppleCare+ enrollment. You can sign up for the Apple Business Essentials subscription service beta right now, and the service will be widely available in the spring of 2022. 

