Apple

Apple and BMW disagree whether iPhones can be attached to motorbikes

Iskren Gaidarov
By @IskrenGaidarov
1
Are you a bike rider thinking of purchasing a phone cradle that will fit your phone while driving? If so, think again. Apple and BMW disagree about the latter’s latest motorbike accessory called the ConnecterRide Cradle.

Apple claims that vibrations from bike engines can break a mounted iPhone’s cameras, but BMW still went with announcing their accessory. The problem is that the iPhone’s cameras are susceptible to damage from strong vibrations, and Apple has already warned customers and companies about it.

BMW’s new ConnectedRide Cradle is a universal phone mount that can connect the motorbike with the phone, allowing the latter to display controls and real-time information about the bike through its Multi-Controller function. The BMW accessory is compatible with the manufacturer’s R 1200 GS motorbike. It is also with older BMW bikes fitted with the right options.

The BMW bike-mount phone accessory can be used without the Multi-Controller function too. The mount features 7.5W Qi wireless charging. If your phone doesn’t support wireless charging, there’s the option for wired charging via USB-C. Wired charging maxes out at 1.5A. The cradle can be locked to the bike. BMW hasn't announced any official pricing for its bike-mount.


Jalopnik reports that it isn’t clear whether, in the case of an iPhone breaking its cameras while mounted to the accessory, Apple will be responsible as the manufacturer of the phone or the company that makes the accessory itself. BMW doesn’t mention its product to have any built-in vibration dampening, which means your phone’s cameras could eventually get damaged from the engine’s vibrations.

The ConnectedRide Cradle can fit phones with a size of 5.12 x 2.58 inches to 6.39 x 3.07 inches. Here are some of the phones compatible with the accessory according to BMW:
  • Apple: iPhone 7, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone SE 2, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max
  • Samsung: Galaxy A3, Galaxy A8, Galaxy A8 Plus, Galaxy A9, Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8 Plus, Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9 Plus, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S20, Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, Galaxy S20 FE, Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10 Plus, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
  • Huawei: P20, P30
  • Google: Pixel 2 XL
  • HTC: U11

