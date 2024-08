Apple Arcade will bring joy to NFL fans with a new ad-free NFL Retro Bowl ’25 game in a few weeks

all free from ads and in-app purchases

NFL Retro Bowl ’25 by New Star Games









Monster Train+ by Good Shepherd Entertainment









Puzzle Sculpt by Schell Games (for the Vision Pro)









It's now less than a month until the start of the 2024 NFL season – Apple Arcade has got some treats for all NFL fans! Next month, three new games will land on Apple's gaming platform,Personally, I'm not much of a gamer, but an ad-free experience is music to my ears!Here are the games!Return to the gridiron for the NFL- and NFLPA-licensed relaunch of the hit game Retro Bowl, exclusive to the Apple Arcade. The upcoming release of NFL Retro Bowl ’25 allows NFL fans to create their own dynasty by choosing their favorite official NFL teams and players to take all the way to the house. They manage their rosters and game strategies with a fun and simple roster management system.With authentic rosters and NFL players stylized in the game’s glorious retro style, all NFL players in-game feature unique, fully realized retro art, tuned attributes, career stats, and realistic contracts.In Monster Train+, the player must defend the final burning pyre from the celestial forces of heaven. This rogue-like deck-building game introduces a new strategic layer with three vertical playing fields to defend.With over 250 cards to unlock and six distinct monster clans to discover, players will have to strategize to fit unique clan abilities, and tackle daily and custom challenges. This version of the game also includes The Last Divinity DLC, an epic expansion that brings more challenges and an additional clan called the Wurmkin.In this relaxing game, players will decipher increasingly challenging clues to solve puzzles in their living room. They will slowly remove blocks from the puzzle by logically carving away the unnecessary cubes, revealing a cute collectible buried within the cube, called a Deco Object.Players can arrange Deco Objects anywhere in their real-world space. There are plenty of puzzles and adorable Deco Objects to collect for hours of cozy, puzzle-solving fun.