Apple Arcade will bring joy to NFL fans with a new ad-free NFL Retro Bowl ’25 game in a few weeks
Up Next:
It's now less than a month until the start of the 2024 NFL season – Apple Arcade has got some treats for all NFL fans! Next month, three new games will land on Apple's gaming platform, all free from ads and in-app purchases.
Personally, I'm not much of a gamer, but an ad-free experience is music to my ears!
Return to the gridiron for the NFL- and NFLPA-licensed relaunch of the hit game Retro Bowl, exclusive to the Apple Arcade. The upcoming release of NFL Retro Bowl ’25 allows NFL fans to create their own dynasty by choosing their favorite official NFL teams and players to take all the way to the house. They manage their rosters and game strategies with a fun and simple roster management system.
In Monster Train+, the player must defend the final burning pyre from the celestial forces of heaven. This rogue-like deck-building game introduces a new strategic layer with three vertical playing fields to defend.
With over 250 cards to unlock and six distinct monster clans to discover, players will have to strategize to fit unique clan abilities, and tackle daily and custom challenges. This version of the game also includes The Last Divinity DLC, an epic expansion that brings more challenges and an additional clan called the Wurmkin.
In this relaxing game, players will decipher increasingly challenging clues to solve puzzles in their living room. They will slowly remove blocks from the puzzle by logically carving away the unnecessary cubes, revealing a cute collectible buried within the cube, called a Deco Object.
Players can arrange Deco Objects anywhere in their real-world space. There are plenty of puzzles and adorable Deco Objects to collect for hours of cozy, puzzle-solving fun.
Personally, I'm not much of a gamer, but an ad-free experience is music to my ears!
Here are the games!
NFL Retro Bowl ’25 by New Star Games
NFL Retro Bowl looks great. | Image credit – New Star Games
Return to the gridiron for the NFL- and NFLPA-licensed relaunch of the hit game Retro Bowl, exclusive to the Apple Arcade. The upcoming release of NFL Retro Bowl ’25 allows NFL fans to create their own dynasty by choosing their favorite official NFL teams and players to take all the way to the house. They manage their rosters and game strategies with a fun and simple roster management system.
With authentic rosters and NFL players stylized in the game’s glorious retro style, all NFL players in-game feature unique, fully realized retro art, tuned attributes, career stats, and realistic contracts.
Monster Train+ by Good Shepherd Entertainment
There's a new strategic layer. | Image credit – Good Shepherd Entertainment
In Monster Train+, the player must defend the final burning pyre from the celestial forces of heaven. This rogue-like deck-building game introduces a new strategic layer with three vertical playing fields to defend.
With over 250 cards to unlock and six distinct monster clans to discover, players will have to strategize to fit unique clan abilities, and tackle daily and custom challenges. This version of the game also includes The Last Divinity DLC, an epic expansion that brings more challenges and an additional clan called the Wurmkin.
Puzzle Sculpt by Schell Games (for the Vision Pro)
If you have the Vision Pro, try it out! | Image credit – Schell Games
In this relaxing game, players will decipher increasingly challenging clues to solve puzzles in their living room. They will slowly remove blocks from the puzzle by logically carving away the unnecessary cubes, revealing a cute collectible buried within the cube, called a Deco Object.
Players can arrange Deco Objects anywhere in their real-world space. There are plenty of puzzles and adorable Deco Objects to collect for hours of cozy, puzzle-solving fun.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: