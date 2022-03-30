Time magazine's 100 most influential firms include Apple, Amazon, Google, TikTok, Spotify, and more

Time Magazine today released its list of the 100 Most Influential Companies. Unsurprisingly, the list includes several tech firms that are big names in the mobile space. Time included today released its list of the 100 Most Influential Companies. Unsurprisingly, the list includes several tech firms that are big names in the mobile space.included Apple , Google, and Microsoft. You might not consider Microsoft to be big in mobile these days but the company does own quite a few Android-related patents (in addition to producing the Surface Duo and Surface Duo 2).





Time divided the list into five categories including Titans, Leaders, Innovators, Pioneers, and Disruptors. The Titans list includes tech giants such as Apple, Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook), NVIDIA, IBM, and Disney. The Leaders section features companies such as Airbnb, Spotify, the world's most popular streaming music service, Sony, mental health app Calm, social media site Reddit, and delivery service DoorDash.





The innovative outfits on Time's list that are related to tech include Grammarly, the website and app that checks your writing for errors in grammar and punctuation. Also on the list is smart home products manufacturer Wyze. The company also makes wireless cameras.







You probably figured that short-form video app TikTok was going to show up somewhere on the list, and Time placed it in the Disruptors category along with GoodRx. The latter is a prescription discount app.







As with any curated list, there must be some names you believe that Time should have included in its list of the 100 Most Influential Companies. Let us know by dropping us a comment with the names of these companies and the categories that you believe each one falls into. Remember, those categories are Titans, Leaders, Innovators, Pioneers, and Disruptors.





Stick with tech firms, preferably those known for their contributions in wireless and mobile technologies.

