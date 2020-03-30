"R" you ready for this? Apple is sued for allegedly distributing "pirated" versions of songs
Apple was sued today and accused of running a "massive music piracy operation" along with a company that distributes music. The lawsuit was filed with the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California with Apple and Adasam Limited listed as the defendants. The latter is a U.K.music distributor that offers music under the Blue Orchid, Six Week Smile and Atlantic Motion names in iTunes. AppleInsider says that the pair is accused of illegally reproducing and distributing over 80 pirated recordings.
A similar suit was filed against Apple last September and the plaintiff in that case, the Four Jays Music Company, is also one of the plaintiffs behind the new suit along with SA Music, The Harold Arlen Trust, and the Ray Henderson Music Co. Songs written by the plaintiffs include famous standards like "Over the Rainbow," "The Chatanooga Choo Cho," "I Only Have Eyes for You," and "Bye Bye Blackbird."
The plaintiffs are seeking damages and legal fees and a permanent injunction that would prevent Apple and Adasam from infringing on their copyrighted material.