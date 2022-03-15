iOS 15.4 brings 123 new and fun emojis to your iPhone

One of the cheapest Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 variants is now on sale at a $100 discount

-$100

The best phones for kids - updated March 2022

New leak reveals the Galaxy A33 in full two days ahead of official announcement

Fresh rumors zero in on several key Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 features

Samsung working on an origami dual-hinge foldable, says guy who leaked the S22

WatchOS 8.5 lets you restore your Apple Watch with a nearby iPhone running iOS 15.4