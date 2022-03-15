 iOS 15.4 brings 123 new and fun emojis to your iPhone - PhoneArena

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

iOS Apple Software updates

iOS 15.4 brings 123 new and fun emojis to your iPhone

Iskra Petrova
By
iOS 15.4 brings 123 new and fun emojis to your iPhone
As you may have heard already, Apple has now released iOS 15.4 to all supported iPhones. The update brings the long-anticipated ability to unlock your iPhone with Face ID wearing a mask (without the need for an Apple Watch), and the Tap to Pay on iPhone feature for merchands. Alongside those, however, Apple is also bringing 123 new emoji to iPhones with the new update, reports AppleInsider.

123 new emoji come to iPhone with iOS 15.4


There are now 123 new emoji coming with this update, and they include the interesting "Melting Face" emoji, alongside a "Troll" as well as the "Pregnant Person" emoji. The list of new emojis includes all 112 emojis that were approved for inclusion in Emoji 14.0 by the Unicode Consortium.

This is the largest number of smiley emojis introduced in an Apple event since iOS 11.1. In the list of new emojis, there is also a "Face with Peeking Eye", a "Face Holding Back Tears", and a "Face with Open Eyes and Hand Over Mouth", which is familiar to the one introduced in iOS 11.1. However, the last emoji here is updated with closed eyes, and it matches the expression of amusement used by Google, for example.

There are also two gender-neutral emojis, including a "Person with Crown" and the "Pregnant Person". In the body parts category, there is a "Biting Lip" emoji. The fantasy creature subcategory adds a "Troll" emoji.

*Source Emojipedia

But that's not all. There are seven new gesture emojis, including "Rightwards Hand" and "Leftwards Hand," "Heart Hands," and "Index Pointing at the Viewer." On the other hand, the "Handshake Emoji" has a selection of 25 new skin tone options for you to pick from.

And there are 18 other emojis that cover a variety of categories. Among them, we find the "Empty Nest" and "Nest with Eggs," "Beans," "Jar," "Playground Buoy," and "Identity Card."

These are now available if you have updated your iPhone to iOS 15.4.

