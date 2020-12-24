Anti-tracking feature shows up in iOS 14.4 beta

The feature coming to iOS that Facebook is up in arms about is beginning to surface in the iOS 14.4 beta. Once the stable version of the update has been disseminated, iOS users will receive prompts from certain apps asking them for permission to track their visits to other sites and apps. This data is collected by apps like Facebook and used to send customized advertisements to iOS users. These ads bring in more revenue to firms like Facebook since they are targeted and perhaps more likely to result in a sale for the advertiser.













One user running the iOS 14.4 beta posted an image of the permission prompt that says, "Allow 'NBA' to track your activity across other companies' apps and websites? Your data will be used to provide you a better and personalized ad experience." There are two possible responses to choose from: "Ask App not to Track" or "Allow." While it appears on the iOS 14.4 beta, the stable version of the build is expected to debut at the beginning of next year.

