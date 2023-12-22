Anker's hybrid 733 Power Bank gives you the best of both worlds at an irresistible price

Anker 733 Power Bank: save 30% on Amazon The Anker 733 Power Bank (GaNPrime PowerCore 65W) is now available at Amazon at its lowest price. This is a hybrid 65W wall charger that doubles up as a 10,000mAh power bank. It's compatible with tablets, phones, and laptops. $30 off (30%) Buy at Amazon

Remember the good old days when you could find a charger in every box? Well, those days are gone and over now, meaning it’s up to users to find the most suitable charger for their phones. If you need help picking the perfect thing for your needs, we might be able to help you out. Amazon’s now offering the compact Anker 733 Power Bank (GaNPrime PowerCore 65W) at 30% off its price tag! This 65W hybrid wall charger doubles up as a 10,000mAh power bank, and it’s really affordable right now.Believe it or not, the mouth-watering markdown lands Anker charger at its lowest price, so you might want to act fast and get yours while you can. Retailing at just under $70 right now, the 733 Power Bank has three ports, giving you the ultimate convenience when traveling, at home, or at work. The best thing about this Anker hybrid wall charger is that you can use it for tablets and laptops, and not just phones.Let’s get into detail to find out just how handy this hybrid power bank actually is. Firstly, it features a sleek design with a retractable prong. Via a dedicated button, you can also quickly check out how much power the hybrid charger has left. Once the hybrid wall charger runs out of power, just connect it to the wall outlet. Then, you can charge your devices while it charges itself.Having ingeniously combined two products in one, Anker makes its 733 Power Bank ideal for people who travel a lot. But, given its portable and hybrid design, we’d say it’s ideal for pretty much everyone. Plus, it's compatible with different brands of smartphones, tablets, and other devices, making it all the more convenient.As for ports, you get three ports altogether: two USB-C ports and a USB-A one. We should note that, although charging speeds max at 65W when you’re powering up just one device, the power is distributed among all three ports when charging multiple devices simultaneously.As an additional note, we should mention the GaNPrime charging technology Anker has integrated. It intelligently monitors temperature while charging your devices, ensuring no problems arise when you’re charging multiple devices.