Extra discounts on iPads at BackMarket
Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge now—score a $50 PhoneArena discount!
Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge now—score a $50 PhoneArena discount!

Android rolls out several in-call protections to stop scammers in their tracks

New Android features aim to block risky actions and scam tactics while you’re still on the phone

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Android Apps Google
Header image highlighting all the security updates across Android
Android is rolling out a new set of protections aimed at stopping phone scams before they can do real damage. These new tools are built right into the phone call experience and are designed to stop scammers from tricking people into lowering their device’s defenses.

The main update is a smarter in-call protection system. It activates when you’re on the phone with someone who isn’t saved in your contacts. If that caller tries to convince you to do something risky—like turning off Google Play Protect, sideloading an unknown app, or giving special permissions to an app—Android will step in and block or warn you before you make a mistake. If you’re screen sharing during a call, the system will also remind you to stop sharing when the call ends.

Screenshot of in-call spam protection
In-call scam protections. | Image credit — Google


To go even further, Android is testing a new safety feature for banking apps. In the UK, users of Monzo, NatWest, and Revolut will get warnings if they open a banking app while screen sharing during a call with an unknown number. You’ll get the option to end the call or stop sharing your screen with just one tap. This is aimed at stopping scams where fraudsters pose as banks or government agencies to get users to send money.

Screenshot of scam protection for UK banking apps
Scam protection in banking apps in the UK. | Image credit — Google


Google Messages is also getting better at spotting scams. Its AI-powered detection tool can now recognize more types of fraud, like fake toll charges, crypto scams, and tech support cons. All of this scanning happens on your phone, so your messages stay private.

Screenshot of scam detection
Scam Detection in Google Messages. | Image credit — Google


Another feature called Key Verifier is coming soon. It lets you check that the person you’re messaging is really who they say they are, using a simple identity check through the Google Contacts app. This can help spot issues like SIM swap attacks, where someone takes control of a friend’s phone number.

Key Verifier feature. | Images credit — Google

These changes come as scams are getting harder to spot. By building security tools directly into Android, Google is trying to make it easier to stay safe without relying on extra apps or settings. It’s a smart move, especially since real-time warnings during a call could stop someone from falling into a trap at the moment when it matters most.
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero
Loading Comments...

Recommended Stories

T-Mobile is desperately trying to stop its users from leaving with better-than-ever retention offers
T-Mobile is desperately trying to stop its users from leaving with better-than-ever retention offers
T-Mobile removed Go5G plans from website and is encouraging customers on even older plans to upgrade
T-Mobile removed Go5G plans from website and is encouraging customers on even older plans to upgrade
CTIA warns AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon customers will start experiencing congestion next year
CTIA warns AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon customers will start experiencing congestion next year

Latest News

Honor Magic V5 rumor hints at a spec that could outlast every foldable rival
Honor Magic V5 rumor hints at a spec that could outlast every foldable rival
Google testing new feature that turns the Search app into Reddit
Google testing new feature that turns the Search app into Reddit
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 size comparison and thickness finally leak, Fold 6 left in the dust
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 size comparison and thickness finally leak, Fold 6 left in the dust
The OnePlus 15 is already in development and may sacrifice its specs in one area
The OnePlus 15 is already in development and may sacrifice its specs in one area
iPhone 17 Air will use Apple Intelligence to offset its reduced battery life
iPhone 17 Air will use Apple Intelligence to offset its reduced battery life
You can already pre-order iPhone 17 cases
You can already pre-order iPhone 17 cases
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless