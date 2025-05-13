Android rolls out several in-call protections to stop scammers in their tracks









To go even further, Android is testing a new safety feature for banking apps. In the UK, users of Monzo, NatWest, and Revolut will get warnings if they open a banking app while screen sharing during a call with an unknown number. You'll get the option to end the call or stop sharing your screen with just one tap. This is aimed at stopping scams where fraudsters pose as banks or government agencies to get users to send money.





Google Messages is also getting better at spotting scams. Its AI-powered detection tool can now recognize more types of fraud, like fake toll charges, crypto scams, and tech support cons. All of this scanning happens on your phone, so your messages stay private.









Another feature called Key Verifier is coming soon. It lets you check that the person you're messaging is really who they say they are, using a simple identity check through the Google Contacts app. This can help spot issues like SIM swap attacks, where someone takes control of a friend's phone number.





Key Verifier feature. | Images credit — Google

These changes come as scams are getting harder to spot. By building security tools directly into Android, Google is trying to make it easier to stay safe without relying on extra apps or settings. It’s a smart move, especially since real-time warnings during a call could stop someone from falling into a trap at the moment when it matters most.