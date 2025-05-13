Android rolls out several in-call protections to stop scammers in their tracks
New Android features aim to block risky actions and scam tactics while you’re still on the phone
Android is rolling out a new set of protections aimed at stopping phone scams before they can do real damage. These new tools are built right into the phone call experience and are designed to stop scammers from tricking people into lowering their device’s defenses.
The main update is a smarter in-call protection system. It activates when you’re on the phone with someone who isn’t saved in your contacts. If that caller tries to convince you to do something risky—like turning off Google Play Protect, sideloading an unknown app, or giving special permissions to an app—Android will step in and block or warn you before you make a mistake. If you’re screen sharing during a call, the system will also remind you to stop sharing when the call ends.
To go even further, Android is testing a new safety feature for banking apps. In the UK, users of Monzo, NatWest, and Revolut will get warnings if they open a banking app while screen sharing during a call with an unknown number. You’ll get the option to end the call or stop sharing your screen with just one tap. This is aimed at stopping scams where fraudsters pose as banks or government agencies to get users to send money.
Google Messages is also getting better at spotting scams. Its AI-powered detection tool can now recognize more types of fraud, like fake toll charges, crypto scams, and tech support cons. All of this scanning happens on your phone, so your messages stay private.
Another feature called Key Verifier is coming soon. It lets you check that the person you’re messaging is really who they say they are, using a simple identity check through the Google Contacts app. This can help spot issues like SIM swap attacks, where someone takes control of a friend’s phone number.
In-call scam protections. | Image credit — Google
Scam protection in banking apps in the UK. | Image credit — Google
Scam Detection in Google Messages. | Image credit — Google
Key Verifier feature. | Images credit — Google
These changes come as scams are getting harder to spot. By building security tools directly into Android, Google is trying to make it easier to stay safe without relying on extra apps or settings. It’s a smart move, especially since real-time warnings during a call could stop someone from falling into a trap at the moment when it matters most.
