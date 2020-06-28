With this new Android feature, you might decide not to answer the phone
Reportedly, half of all phone calls received by smartphone users this year will be spam and scam calls. In other words, when you hear your phone ring you can flip a quarter to determine whether it is a legitimate call or a spam call. Of course, flipping a coin doesn't really tell you anything about who is calling and why. But Google is adding a feature to the Phone app that will tell you why a business is calling. This gives you the opportunity to decide whether or not to answer the call.
For the "Verified Caller" feature to work, it must be turned on, which it is by default. You can turn it off by opening the Phone app. Go to Settings > Caller ID and spam (or Spam and Call Screen) and turn off Verified Calls. You also must have the Google Phone app for this feature to work, and have your phone number linked with your Google Account. You can do this by going to myaccount.google.com. Under "Personal info," select Contact info and then Phone. You can add, delete, or change your phone number. Lastly, for the feature to work, the business must send its "Verified Caller" information to Google.
With the support page up, the feature could be all ready to run. Be on the lookout for the "Verified Caller" screen when you receive a call from a business on your Android phone. Remember though, many phone manufacturers have their own dialer app. This feature is only found on the Phone app which can be installed from the Google Play Store.