Android 15 will revamp keyboard switching on Gboard
Android users who juggle multiple keyboards might find their experience smoother soon. Google is testing a new keyboard switcher button in Gboard. This upcoming feature aims to make switching between keyboards faster and more intuitive. With a single tap, users will be able to switch to a different keyboard, while a long press will open the keyboard switcher menu. This change suggests that Google is phasing out the current method of switching keyboards with a long press on the spacebar.
While these features are not yet live in the current Gboard beta, the edit button might be rolled out soon. However, users might need to wait a bit longer for the new auto-correct options and the revamped keyboard switcher button. These changes, once implemented, promise to streamline the keyboard experience for Android users, particularly those who frequently switch between different languages or keyboard layouts.
To ensure a smooth transition to this new button, Google is making some adjustments to the Gboard app. In the latest beta version, code has been spotted that hints at the removal of the long-press spacebar gesture for keyboard switching. This move likely aims to create a more consistent user experience once the new switcher button is introduced with Android 15 QPR1.
Gboard beta (version 14.6.02.665297282) new toolbar customization menu hidden in the code | Image credit — Android Authority
In addition to the keyboard switcher, Google is also focusing on enhancing Gboard's auto-correct capabilities. There's evidence of new options that will give users more control over how auto-correct functions. Users might soon be able to choose between having auto-correct fix only individual words or correct entire sentences. This latter option could function similarly to the existing "Proofread" feature, but potentially with automatic implementation of corrections.
Further improvements are also on the horizon for Gboard's toolbar customization menu. The latest beta introduces an edit button, indicated by a pencil icon. This addition should prevent users from accidentally rearranging icons in the toolbar or customization menu, providing a more user-friendly experience.
