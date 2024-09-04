Save $100 on Galaxy Tab S9 FE!

Android 15 will revamp keyboard switching on Gboard

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Android Apps Google
Android 15 will revamp keyboard switching on Gboard
Android users who juggle multiple keyboards might find their experience smoother soon. Google is testing a new keyboard switcher button in Gboard. This upcoming feature aims to make switching between keyboards faster and more intuitive. With a single tap, users will be able to switch to a different keyboard, while a long press will open the keyboard switcher menu. This change suggests that Google is phasing out the current method of switching keyboards with a long press on the spacebar.

To ensure a smooth transition to this new button, Google is making some adjustments to the Gboard app. In the latest beta version, code has been spotted that hints at the removal of the long-press spacebar gesture for keyboard switching. This move likely aims to create a more consistent user experience once the new switcher button is introduced with Android 15 QPR1.

Gboard beta (version 14.6.02.665297282) new toolbar customization menu hidden in the code | Image credit — Android Authority

In addition to the keyboard switcher, Google is also focusing on enhancing Gboard's auto-correct capabilities. There's evidence of new options that will give users more control over how auto-correct functions. Users might soon be able to choose between having auto-correct fix only individual words or correct entire sentences. This latter option could function similarly to the existing "Proofread" feature, but potentially with automatic implementation of corrections.

Further improvements are also on the horizon for Gboard's toolbar customization menu. The latest beta introduces an edit button, indicated by a pencil icon. This addition should prevent users from accidentally rearranging icons in the toolbar or customization menu, providing a more user-friendly experience.

While these features are not yet live in the current Gboard beta, the edit button might be rolled out soon. However, users might need to wait a bit longer for the new auto-correct options and the revamped keyboard switcher button. These changes, once implemented, promise to streamline the keyboard experience for Android users, particularly those who frequently switch between different languages or keyboard layouts.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Tim Cook’s strategy after Steve Jobs’ passing: senior employees who barely work
Tim Cook’s strategy after Steve Jobs’ passing: senior employees who barely work
T-Mobile's secret elite team performs another miracle
T-Mobile's secret elite team performs another miracle
Apple canceled a potential cash cow to keep its reputation, now it might be reconsidering
Apple canceled a potential cash cow to keep its reputation, now it might be reconsidering
T-Mobile will only have a year of exclusive Starlink satellite access
T-Mobile will only have a year of exclusive Starlink satellite access
Amazon Prime members can get the OnePlus 12R high-ender at an astoundingly low price right now
Amazon Prime members can get the OnePlus 12R high-ender at an astoundingly low price right now
T-Mobile accidentally reveals upcoming iPhone 16 On Us promo
T-Mobile accidentally reveals upcoming iPhone 16 On Us promo

Latest News

Beats wants the world to know that the Powerbeats Pro 2 are set for a 2025 launch
Beats wants the world to know that the Powerbeats Pro 2 are set for a 2025 launch
Boost Mobile offers one free year of service when you purchase an eligible 5G phone
Boost Mobile offers one free year of service when you purchase an eligible 5G phone
Red Magic Gaming Pad specs leaked ahead of tomorrow’s announcement
Red Magic Gaming Pad specs leaked ahead of tomorrow’s announcement
Fairphone 5 gets a more affordable option
Fairphone 5 gets a more affordable option
Nokia and AT&T sign strategic partnership to deploy next-gen fiber technology
Nokia and AT&T sign strategic partnership to deploy next-gen fiber technology
OnePlus said to aims for record-breaking thinness with the OnePlus Open 2
OnePlus said to aims for record-breaking thinness with the OnePlus Open 2
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless