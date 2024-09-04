Android 15 will revamp keyboard switching on Gboard

Gboard beta (version 14.6.02.665297282) new toolbar customization menu hidden in the code | Image credit — Android Authority





In addition to the keyboard switcher, Google is also focusing on enhancing Gboard's auto-correct capabilities. There's evidence of new options that will give users more control over how auto-correct functions. Users might soon be able to choose between having auto-correct fix only individual words or correct entire sentences. This latter option could function similarly to the existing "Proofread" feature, but potentially with automatic implementation of corrections.Further improvements are also on the horizon for Gboard's toolbar customization menu. The latest beta introduces an edit button, indicated by a pencil icon. This addition should prevent users from accidentally rearranging icons in the toolbar or customization menu, providing a more user-friendly experience.While these features are not yet live in the current Gboard beta, the edit button might be rolled out soon. However, users might need to wait a bit longer for the new auto-correct options and the revamped keyboard switcher button. These changes, once implemented, promise to streamline the keyboard experience for Android users, particularly those who frequently switch between different languages or keyboard layouts.