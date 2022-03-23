Android 13 might bring revamped screen savers with smartwatch-like 'complications'

Android 13 could get some changes in its screen saver functionality

The name is similar to the info panels in Wear OS, as well as other smartwatches, where those are also called complications. It seems that the feature will have the same person here. Android 13 will reportedly have complications for air quality, cast info (probably Chromecast), date, time, and weather. They serve as giving you access to some pretty basic info at a quick glance.







Other newly-discoverd Android 13 features that Google is working on

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up