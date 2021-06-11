Google's Android 12 beta is its most popular beta release ever
The Android VP of Engineering, Dave Burke, revealed in a recent tweet (via Android Authority) that Google’s recent Android 12 beta release is by far the most downloaded and installed beta Android release ever.
Google’s Android 12 update encompasses tons of visual and feature upgrades. The biggest one is perhaps the new Material You design language, which includes native theming support and loads of other customization options.
Location access has also been revamped for apps. Users have the option of giving apps access to their exact location or precise location. That’s in addition to the choice of not allowing access, allowing location access once, or allowing location access only when the app is open.
Of course, this wouldn’t be a major Android update without the usual performance improvements. Android 12 doesn’t disappoint, with nice reductions to the amount of CPU time needed for core system services.