Google's Android 12 beta is its most popular beta release ever

Google has been offering annual beta versions of new Android releases for quite a long time, but interest in the software isn’t waning. Instead, the downloads are becoming more popular with each new release.The Android VP of Engineering, Dave Burke, revealed in a recent tweet (via) that Google’s recent Android 12 beta release is by far the most downloaded and installed beta Android release ever.The Android 12 beta is available to download and install on an extensive range of devices including phones from Google Pixel , OnePlus, Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, Asus, TCL, Realme, ZTE, Sharp, and Tecno. Google ’s Android 12 update encompasses tons of visual and feature upgrades. The biggest one is perhaps the new Material You design language, which includes native theming support and loads of other customization options.Improvements to privacy and security are part of the Android 12 release too, including an iOS-like indicator in the corner of the display that informs users of when the camera and microphone are in use.Location access has also been revamped for apps. Users have the option of giving apps access to their exact location or precise location. That’s in addition to the choice of not allowing access, allowing location access once, or allowing location access only when the app is open.Of course, this wouldn’t be a major Android update without the usual performance improvements. Android 12 doesn’t disappoint, with nice reductions to the amount of CPU time needed for core system services.