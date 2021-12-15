Amazon warehouse workers may keep their cell phones on the floor after the tornado tragedy

Amazon warehouse workers may keep their cell phones on the floor after the tornado tragedy0
Previously, Amazon warehouse employees were required to leave their phones outside of the premises when they began their shift, like in their cars or in lockers near the break rooms. With the pandemic restrictions abating, Amazon planned to reinstitute the ban on cell phones as early as next month.
After the deadly tornado that decimated the warehouse in Edwardsville, IL and let to the death of Amazon employees, the company is reconsidering its decision to return the floor cell phone ban, and insiders tip the matter is now deemed "fluid."
We’re deeply saddened by the news that members of our Amazon family passed away as a result of the storm in Edwardsville, IL. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their loved ones, and everyone impacted by the tornado. We also want to thank all the first responders for their ongoing efforts on scene. We’re continuing to provide support to our employees and partners in the area.
Amazon employees who work in the area are adamant that the cell phone ban on the warehouse floor should not be reinstituted, and that's the main takeaway from the tornado tragedy. They want to be able to receive urgent messages from officials or first responders, or communicate with friends and family in case another such disaster strikes again. For now, an Amazon spokesperson has advised that all employees can take their phones on the floor, and there are no current restrictions.